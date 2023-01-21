GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 71, Charlottesville 58
Amelia County 59, Randolph-Henry 11
Amherst County 45, Rustburg 9
Annandale 57, John R. Lewis 24
Armstrong 42, Varina 41
Atlantic Shores Christian 71, StoneBridge School 20
Auburn 41, George Wythe-Wytheville 34
Bassett 51, Tunstall 8
Bayside 62, Tallwood 45
Bethel 56, Phoebus 20
Bishop McNamara, Md. 97, Bishop O’Connell 28
Broad Run 52, Rock Ridge 34
Broadwater Academy 45, Denbigh Baptist 25
C.D. Hylton 46, Gar-Field 23
Carlisle 61, Southwest Virginia Home School 33
Carroll County 69, Glenvar 22
Castlewood 54, J.I. Burton 9
Central – Wise 66, Ridgeview 39
Centreville 68, Oakton 58
Chatham 42, Dan River 25
Christchurch 63, Norfolk Collegiate 36
Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 26
Courtland 53, Spotsylvania 35
Eastern Montgomery 61, James River-Buchanan 37
Eastern View 43, Chancellor 39
Eastside 75, Thomas Walker 48
Edison 53, Falls Church 30
Faith Christian-Roanoke 45, Chatham Hall 33
Flint Hill 62, Holton Arms, Md. 28
Fluvanna 62, Orange County 46
Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 22
Franklin 47, Windsor 28
Franklin County 42, Northside 30
Fredericksburg Christian 37, Wakefield Country Day 27
Gainesville 61, Patriot 36
Gate City 62, Abingdon 44
Glen Allen 54, Douglas Freeman 20
Grayson County 52, Giles 49, OT
Green Run 40, Frank Cox 6
Greensville County 53, Southampton 32
Grove Avenue Baptist 43, St. Michael Catholic 14
Hanover 68, Patrick Henry-Ashland 44
Heritage (Leesburg) 41, Park View-Sterling 19
Hermitage 55, Maggie L. Walker GS 21
Highland Springs 71, Henrico 35
Honaker 56, Grundy 40
James Robinson 47, W.T. Woodson 33
James Wood 40, Sherando 38
John Marshall 46, Mills Godwin 42
Kankakee (McNamara), Ill. 97, Bishop O’Connell 28
Kempsville 53, Kellam 41
King George 42, James Monroe 38
King’s Fork High School 104, Hickory 24
Lake Taylor 44, Booker T. Washington 28
Lebanon 62, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 20
Lord Botetourt 68, Staunton River 17
Louisa 67, Goochland 2
Massaponax 70, Mountain View 22
McLean 36, George Marshall 17
Mechanicsville High School 58, Atlee 35
Menchville 75, Hampton 57
Meridian High School 57, Brentsville 29
Millbrook 76, John Handley 42
Nelson County 65, Altavista 34
Norcom def. Churchland, forfeit
Northside 64, St. Thomas More, La. 47
Norview 80, Manor High School 56
Nottoway 46, Central of Lunenburg 28
Osbourn Park 60, Freedom (South Riding) 30
Patrick County 54, Halifax County 52
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Hidden Valley 19
Paul VI Catholic High School 85, Bishop Ireton 49
PikeView, W.Va. 63, Graham 45
Potomac 47, Woodbridge 40
Princess Anne 42, Landstown 35
Richlands 50, Marion 36
Richmond Christian 48, Carmel 8
Riverbend 71, North Stafford 40
Riverheads 43, Staunton 29
Riverside 59, Stone Bridge 45
Salem 46, Ocean Lakes 24
Salem 65, Christiansburg 44
Skyline 71, Manassas Park 26
South County 60, Alexandria City 21
St. Catherine’s 39, Norfolk Academy 27
Surry County 58, Appomattox Regional GS 28
Tuscarora 43, Loudoun Valley 33
Twin Valley 52, East Ridge, Ky. 40
Union 73, Lee High 25
Washington-Liberty 50, Herndon 39
West Potomac 60, Lake Braddock 54
Western Albemarle 36, Monticello 23
Westfield 50, Chantilly 35
William Fleming 71, William Byrd 20
William Monroe 45, Warren County 25
Wilson Memorial 53, Waynesboro 44
Woodberry Forest 60, Fork Union Prep 39
Woodside 43, Heritage (Newport News) 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
