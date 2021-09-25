Teen girl sentenced for helping boy accused of killing 4
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A 17-year-old West Virginia girl has been sentenced to 10 years of incarceration on four counts...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two plaintiffs have been added to a federal lawsuit alleging West Virginia’s Medicaid and state employee...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's coronavirus vaccination figures were adjusted sharply lower Wednesday after a problem was identified with...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Allan L. McVey has been appointed as West Virginia's insurance commissioner. Gov. Jim Justice announced McVey's...
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has withdrawn from consideration as the coach of a boys high...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University will dedicate a statue of Hall of Fame guard Hal Greer next month. The...
