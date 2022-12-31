BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong, Pa. 50, Hampshire 44
Chapmanville 63, North Raleigh Christian, N.C. 56
East Hardy 60, Tygarts Valley 53
Fairmont Senior 60, Winfield 45
Gainesville, Va. 73, Jefferson 72
Hedgesville 50, Westminster Christian, Fla. 30
Huntington 72, Magoffin Co., Ky. 70
Huntington Prep 67, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 46
Lewis County 76, Clay County 39
Linsly 76, Brooke 56
Madonna 65, Valley Wetzel 38
Martinsburg 59, Millbrook, Va. 58
Meadow Bridge 52, Bath County, Va. 46
Nitro 70, Herbert Hoover 60
North Marion 70, Berkeley Springs 64
Parkersburg South 66, Gaston Day School, N.C. 65
Pendleton County 76, Union Grant 15
Petersburg 44, Moorefield 43
Princeton 81, Wyoming East 43
Ravenswood 72, Racine Southern, Ohio 45
Ritchie County 37, Lincoln County 32
Robert C. Byrd 68, Magnolia 52
S. Point, Ohio 104, Cabell Midland 102, 5OT
Scott 72, Caldwell, Ohio 61
Spring Valley 51, Hurricane 45
Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 54, Oak Glen 18
Summers County 53, Tyler Consolidated 39
Suncoast, Fla. 67, Shady Spring 47
Tucker County 63, Wesley Christian, Ky. 56
Wheeling Central 82, Shadyside, Ohio 61
Williamstown 78, Wirt County 34
Zanesville Maysville, Ohio 54, Parkersburg 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
