GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 63, John Champe 39
Bayside 60, Kempsville 51
Bethel 53, Kecoughtan 29
Brentsville 53, Fauquier 16
Broadway 55, Skyline 37
Bruton 33, Poquoson 25
C.D. Hylton 44, Gar-Field 40
Carlisle 56, Westover Christian 30
Castlewood 35, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 28
Cave Spring 54, Blacksburg 45
Central – Wise 68, Union 45
Chancellor 69, Spotsylvania 22
Charlottesville 50, Albemarle 34
Chatham 39, Amherst County 38
Col. Richardson, Md. 39, Arcadia 23
Culpeper 66, King George 44
Cumberland 41, Central of Lunenburg 24
First Colonial 47, Ocean Lakes 41
Flint Hill 36, St. John Paul the Great 35
Floyd County 70, Lord Botetourt 55
Fluvanna 54, Orange County 37
Franklin 58, Appomattox Regional GS 20
Freedom (W) 52, Forest Park 12
GW-Danville 44, Martinsville 38
Gainesville 60, Patriot 49
Galax 37, Bland County 35
George Wythe-Richmond 57, Auburn 25
Glen Allen 61, Grassfield 29
Halifax County 48, Mecklenburg County 32
Hampton 61, Phoebus 12
Hampton Roads 58, Greenbrier Christian 23
Hayfield 55, Annandale 39
Herndon 47, Wakefield 23
Holston 47, Council 30
Isle of Wight Academy 38, Portsmouth Christian 28
James Monroe 61, Courtland 39
James Robinson 55, Alexandria City 24
Jefferson Forest 44, E.C. Glass 42
Jefferson, W.Va. 61, James Wood 40
K&Q Central 56, Middlesex 20
Lake Taylor 70, Churchland 11
Louisa 75, Goochland 17
Luray 46, Mountain View 24
Manassas Park 62, Park View-Sterling 32
Manor High School 75, Maury 18
Massaponax 62, North Stafford 35
Millbrook 84, John Handley 24
Mountain View 52, Stafford 32
New Covenant 42, St. Michael Catholic 23
Norcom 83, Granby 13
Osbourn Park 47, Freedom (South Riding) 9
Page County 51, Clarke County 46
Patrick County 51, Bassett 34
Potomac 56, Woodbridge 48
Princess Anne 55, Kellam 41
Pulaski County 49, William Fleming 43
Richlands 55, Honaker 43
Richmond Christian 56, Christ Chapel Academy 47
Ridgeview 64, J.I. Burton 58
Riverbend 63, Brooke Point 29
Roanoke Catholic 38, Eastern Montgomery 32
Salem 52, Landstown 29
South Lakes 52, Stone Bridge 35
Southampton 47, Sussex Central 7
Spotswood 72, Meridian High School 53
St. Margaret’s 40, SPIRIT Home School 28
Steward School 43, John Marshall 36
Strasburg 44, East Rockingham 43
Thomas Dale 53, Franklin County 29
Turner Ashby 76, Fort Defiance 46
Virginia High 43, Abingdon 40
Wakefield School 52, King Abdullah 17
Warwick 43, Woodside 41
West Potomac 68, South County 33
West Springfield 53, Lake Braddock 47
Western Albemarle 44, Monticello 42
Windsor 55, Surry County 38
