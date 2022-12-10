BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Big Piney 60, Farson-Eden 55
Cokeville 52, Mountain View 47
Kemmerer 66, Little Snake River 51
Rich County, Utah 58, Wind River 52
Ririe, Idaho 59, Lyman 48
Burns Winter Classic=
Big Horn 47, Wheatland 33
Big Horn 67, Lingle-Fort Laramie 51
Burns 47, Wheatland 41
Douglas 65, Pine Bluffs 56
Douglas 72, Southeast 41
Moorcroft 64, Lingle-Fort Laramie 53
Pine Bluffs 66, Newcastle 36
Southeast 53, Moorcroft 31
Thermopolis 67, Burns 43
Torrington 59, Thermopolis 49
Torrington 67, Arvada, Colo. 33
Carbon County Classic=
Burlington 71, Rock River 15
Burlington 72, Hanna-Elk Mountain 20
Encampment 52, Dubois 44
Encampment 66, Midwest 26
Saratoga 58, Dubois 54
Saratoga 60, Midwest 27
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Cody 48, Campbell County 45
Rock Springs 62, Buffalo 49
Scottsbluff, Neb. 71, Worland 63
St. Thomas More, S.D. 56, Thunder Basin 38
Herder Classic=
Glenrock 65, Kaycee 26
Greybull 49, Glenrock 43
Rocky Mountain 51, Lusk 32
Rocky Mountain 54, Wright 49
Wright 68, Greybull 59
Wyoming Indian 66, Kaycee 37
Wyoming Indian 94, Lusk 61
Oil City Tip-off Tournament=
Casper Natrona 58, Green River 57
Cheyenne Central 64, Casper Kelly Walsh 56
Cheyenne East 57, Evanston 38
Strannigan Tournament=
Jackson Hole 61, Rawlins 35
Laramie 61, Powell 57, OT
Riverton 75, Laramie 50
Riverton 77, Pinedale 55
Sheridan 50, Jackson Hole 5
Star Valley 51, Lander 39
Star Valley 69, Cheyenne South 39
Upton Tournament=
Riverside 56, Hulett 40
Sundance 51, Custer, S.D. 39
Ten Sleep 65, Upton 21
Upton 57, Riverside 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
