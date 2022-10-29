PREP FOOTBALL=
Bluefield 44, Ridgeview, Va. 24
Bridgeport 62, Musselman 21
Buckhannon-Upshur 25, Preston 6
Chapmanville 42, Mingo Central 20
Clay County 28, Summers County 19
Clay-Battelle 40, Calhoun County 6
East Fairmont 31, Lewis County 6
Frankfort 41, North Marion 20
George Washington 34, Capital 6
Greenbrier West 21, Midland Trail 7, OT
Herbert Hoover 63, Poca 13
Hundred 61, Parkersburg Catholic 0
Huntington 70, St. Albans 7
Hurley, Va. 42, Montcalm 8
Hurricane 69, South Charleston 0
Independence 66, Wyoming East 0
James Monroe 21, Nicholas County 7
Jefferson 54, Hedgesville 7
Lincoln 34, Philip Barbour 14
Linsly 44, John Marshall 0
Man 24, Tug Valley 8
Moorefield 35, Pendleton County 14
Morgantown 21, University 20
Mountain Ridge, Md. 49, Keyser 13
Nitro 33, Sissonville 28
Parkersburg South 32, Wheeling Park 27
PikeView 26, River View 12
Pocahontas County 35, Tygarts Valley 12
Point Pleasant 27, Ripley 16
Princeton 48, Greenbrier East 18
Ritchie County 34, Gilmer County 14
Riverside 65, Lincoln County 12
Roane County 58, Ravenswood 13
Robert C. Byrd 42, Liberty Harrison 14
Shady Spring 33, Liberty Raleigh 12
Sherman 32, Meadow Bridge 8
South Harrison 28, Braxton County 7
Spring Mills 35, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 7
Spring Valley 26, Parkersburg 10
St. Marys 29, East Hardy 21
Tolsia 42, Phelps, Ky. 0
Tucker County 26, Petersburg 13
Tyler Consolidated 55, Valley Wetzel 7
Van 30, Buffalo 28
Washington 35, Hampshire 3
Webster County 15, Paden City 6
Weir 14, Brooke 7
Westside 51, Mount View 27
Wheeling Central 67, Berkeley Springs 6
Williamstown 41, Doddridge County 14
Winfield 34, Scott 14
Wirt County 34, Madonna 21
Woodrow Wilson 21, Oak Hill 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/