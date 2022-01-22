Deadline next month for WVa teacher environmental awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia agency is taking nominations for its Teacher of the Year awards, given for...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.7% in December,...
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials have launched a new initiative to combat health care fraud in West Virginia, U.S. Attorney...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kanawha County Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey has become the first woman elected as president of...
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Buckhannon-Upshur 55, Martinsburg 35 Chapmanville 55, Summers County 39, OT Charleston Catholic 51, Mingo Central 32 Doddridge...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia fire chief who played a large part in her community's response to the...
