CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for two southern West Virginia counties hit by severe storms over the summer.

The White House announced the president’s approval Tuesday for federal assistance for communities hit by storms in McDowell County on July 12 and 13, and in Fayette County on Aug. 14 and 15.

Heavy rains damaged homes, bridges and roads in both counties. In Fayette County, flooding washed out a public service district’s sewage collection system serving the Mount Olive Correctional Center.