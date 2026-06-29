A person dials 911 on a smartphone. Next Generation 911 technology allows callers to send text messages, photos, videos and other digital information directly to emergency dispatchers. (Photo by Amanda Watford/Stateline)

The Federal Communications Commission has approved new rules designed to improve the reliability of Next Generation 911 systems as states continue replacing decades-old emergency call infrastructure with internet-based networks.

The rules require companies that operate critical parts of Next Generation 911 systems, known as NG911, to adopt reliability and redundancy measures intended to reduce service disruptions. The commission also will require providers to report on their progress toward ensuring that the new systems can seamlessly transfer emergency calls and data between networks.

The FCC’s new rules come as states and local governments invest billions of dollars to modernize 911 systems, replacing legacy phone infrastructure with Internet Protocol-based networks capable of transmitting text messages, photos, video and other data to emergency dispatchers.

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced earlier this month that the state plans to complete its statewide rollout of NG911 by 2027.

Kentucky appears to be the latest state to announce major NG911 upgrades. Several states, including California, Illinois, New York, Ohio and Virginia have completed the transition or announced upgrades in recent years.

Federal regulators say the transition has exposed new vulnerabilities. Major multi-state 911 outages have become more common over the past decade, according to an agency news release. Many of those outages have occurred in portions of newer NG911 systems that were not covered by the commission’s existing reliability rules, which were adopted in 2013.

Last July, Pennsylvania experienced a statewide 911 outage that officials attributed to an operating system issue with its NG911 system.

Earlier this month, communities in Arizona, Iowa, Texas and Washington state experienced 911 outages, though the causes have not yet been publicly released. During the disruptions, residents were instructed to use alternative phone numbers to reach emergency services.

Such outages can slow dispatch times and increase the time it takes first responders to arrive on the scene.

The updated FCC regulations extend reliability requirements to entities whose networks are essential to delivering NG911 calls. The FCC said in a news release that many recent outages could have been prevented or their impacts reduced if operators had implemented stronger safeguards.

The commission also issued a proposal seeking public comment on additional requirements, including interstate interoperability testing and ways to integrate advanced video calling into NG911 systems to improve accessibility for people with disabilities and others who could benefit from visual communications during emergencies.

Stateline reporter Amanda Watford can be reached at awatford@stateline.org.