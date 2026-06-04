WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats, police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and their legal advocates spoke out Tuesday against the Trump administration’s proposed $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund.

The press conference, organized by liberal litigation organizations Public Citizen and Common Cause, occurred as Senate Democrats applied pressure to their Republican counterparts struggling to pass an immigration budget reconciliation bill with only a handful of votes to spare.

Democrats plan to introduce multiple amendments proposing guardrails on the fund if and when Senate Republicans bring to the floor the $72 billion immigration package that President Donald Trump said he wanted on his desk by June 1.

“The notion that we are going to come up with a fund to provide some sort of a relief for the Capitol Hill cop beaters is outrageous to me, to think the Republican Party would even consider it,” Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said.

“That’s why we’re making every effort to make sure that there is a record vote against this slush fund,” Durbin, of Illinois, said as former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who is running for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. House seat in Maryland, stood behind him.

Dunn along with former Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who also attended the press conference, are suing the Trump administration over the fund. Dunn and Hodges both deployed to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and Hodges described in the complaint how he thought he was going to die as rioters assaulted him.

“Beat police, support Donald Trump, get paid,” Dunn said. “Cause an insurrection, get paid. I believe that this is Donald Trump putting his mob on a retainer.”

Trump pardoned nearly all defendants charged with attacking the Capitol that day, and commuted the prison sentences of more than a dozen involved in planning the attack.

Trump repeatedly characterized those involved in the riot as “patriots” during his 2024 presidential campaign, and accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the Department of Justice.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has said the fund is not targeted toward Jan. 6 attack defendants, and that anyone of any political affiliation can “be heard and seek redress.”

IRS settlement

The Department of Justice announced the $1.776 billion fund on May 18 as a condition of Trump dropping his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns in 2019.

A day later, the DOJ issued another order declaring Trump and his family would be forever immune from government inquiries, including tax audits, as part of Trump’s voluntary dismissal of the suit.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, said the DOJ is facing “real pressure now, and indeed the Trumpsters are starting to say they might have to abandon their cop beaters slush fund.”

Whitehouse, another senior Judiciary Committee member, also slammed the DOJ order to indefinitely absolve Trump family members from any future tax audits.

“Even if they get rid of the crooked cop beaters slush fund, even if they get rid of the crooked Trump family tax amnesty, that still leaves one very interesting thing, and that is the question of whether the crooked Trumpsters committed a fraud on the court,” Whitehouse said.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams of the Southern District of Florida reopened Trump’s IRS case on May 29 following a filing from 35 former federal judges who argued the DOJ “deceived” the court by not sharing with the judge details of the “anti-weaponization” fund.

The government has until June 12 to respond.

Fund future unclear

The Department of Justice said Monday in a social media post the administration would comply with a separate temporary court order to pause the fund, but would not answer States Newsroom Tuesday about reports that the department planned to scrap the fund altogether in the face of intense scrutiny, even from Republicans.

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, said during the event that the organization is seeking further details from the DOJ.

“We are in the position of trusting but verifying, and so have demanded that DOJ send us a response today asking them to confirm that they have taken a number of steps to comply with that order,” Perryman said. “We have also asked them to confirm what the status of the fund is, since they seem to be leaking that they are somehow abandoning the fund.”

Democracy Forward is representing multiple plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the nearly $1.8 billion fund, including a former DOJ Jan. 6 prosecutor who was fired and a university professor who was charged with a felony then acquitted by a jury for involvement in protesting a 2025 immigration raid.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in the Eastern District of Virginia on May 29 ordered the Department of Justice, the Treasury Department and other high-ranking administration officials from taking any additional actions to create the fund or make payments from it.