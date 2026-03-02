By Jimmy John Jacob

For The Parthenon

HerdCon is returning to Marshall University March 7 with a larger footprint and an even broader mission: to transform the campus into a full-scale celebration of pop culture, creativity and community.

Organizers said the convention has evolved far beyond a niche gathering for comic and gaming enthusiasts. What began as a smaller event has grown into a campus-wide experience designed to invite students, faculty, staff and community members to “embrace their inner geek.”

“The event has evolved into a campus-wide celebration of nerd culture,” HerdCon co-chair Heather Lauer said. “It is an opportunity for people, students, faculty, staff and basically Herdites to embrace their inner geek throughout the community and beyond. The main goal is to have fun and to make Marshall University accessible to everyone.”

That accessibility is essential to HerdCon’s identity. While the name ties the convention to Marshall, the audience extends well beyond campus. Organizers emphasize HerdCon is open to longtime comic and gaming fans, newcomers curious about pop culture, Marshall students and the broader Huntington community.

“Dare I say everybody? HerdCon is open to all, not just the Marshall community,” Lauer said.

This year’s lineup reflects inclusive philosophy. Attendees can expect a wide array of activities, from cosplay competitions to academic and community-led panels. Faculty members and local experts will host discussions that bridge entertainment and scholarship while an interactive experience will invite hands-on participation.

“We have all sorts of activities. A cosplay event, panels featuring faculty and community members, food trucks, board games, role-playing games and collectible card games. Marshall eSports will be involved; drones from MURC will be involved. There will be all sorts of fun,” Lauer said.

The involvement of Marshall’s eSports program adds a competitive gaming component while demonstrations from the Marshall University Research Corporation’s drone program introduce a technological dimension. Combined with tabletop gaming, collectible card competitions and themed vendors, the event blends entertainment with innovation.

HerdCon also provides tangible creative and professional opportunities for students. Vendor tables, which went on sale in January, sold out within a week, a sign of both demand and enthusiasm. Students and outside creators will sell artwork and pop-culture-inspired merchandise, turning the convention floor into a marketplace of local talent.

Two Marshall art students will see their work featured prominently at this year’s event. After winning an art contest, their designs were selected for the official HerdCon t-shirt as well as the staff shirts worn during the convention. Lauer said that moment represents more than just a design win.

“It is a slice of local love from the Marshall Libraries, the esports team, various other departments, from us to you all,” Lauer said, noting the cross-campus collaboration that makes HerdCon possible.

That collaboration underscores one of the event’s broader goals: building community across disciplines and interests. By uniting libraries, esports, academic departments and community partners, HerdCon creates a shared space where creativity is valued and celebrated.

Attendance numbers suggest the approach is working. Last year, approximately 1,500 people attended HerdCon, and organizers say the convention continues to grow each year on a larger scale and broader in reach.

To inquire about HerdCon, email herdcon@marshall.edu.