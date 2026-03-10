By Riley McCoy

For The Register-Herald

Beckley — During a meeting this week, Beckley City Council formalized two agreements, scheduled budget workshops and heard residential safety concerns.

The Beckley Common Council met March 3 in City Council Chambers for its regular session, moving through approval of prior minutes, public comments, member updates and a slate of old and new business. The agenda included neighborhood traffic complaints, state restrictions on roadside signage, a planned fire department equipment purchase, a hazardous materials response partnership tied to the city’s water system, a conservation agreement involving Piney Creek Preserve and two upcoming workshops related to transportation safety and the fiscal year 2026-27 budget.

Residents used the public comment period to raise concerns about speeding in residential areas.

Mary West urged council to consider stronger enforcement measures.

“They are not slowing down anymore at all,” West said. “Put some cameras down there and hit these fools in the pocket where it hurts.”

Tom Mosley echoed the concern and urged council to act before an accident occurs.

“I have come here for the last two years and asked for traffic calming,” Mosley said. “What if a child gets hurt? Then do we act?”

Amanda Hammons, who identified herself as a board director for the Beckley Day Center, provided an operational update and outlined early service outcomes from the facility.

“The Beckley Day Center opened December 1st, 2024, and completed a six-month data review ending May 31st, 2025. During that six-month period, over 290 individuals experiencing substantial barriers were served,” Hammons said. “When barriers are removed and people are met with consistency, they respond with motivation, engagement and follow-through,” Hammons said.

“We want to express our sincere appreciation to the city council for your continued support which has directly contributed to meaningful and measurable outcomes,” Hammons said.

Council also revisited an ongoing issue involving “no panhandling” signage removed from state-maintained roads. City Manager Phillip Jarrell said the city learned the signs required prior approval from the state Division of Highways.

“Nobody can place a sign on a state highway unless you get prior approval from the state department highways,” Jarrell said. “I would have certainly appreciated a notice on them taking up the signs, but we did not get a notice until after the fact.”

Jarrell said the city is working with state officials to secure proper authorization.

In new business, council paused a planned purchase for the Beckley Fire Department after only one bid was received for a new pumper truck. Jarrell recommended rebidding the project, which he described as roughly a million-dollar purchase.

“Since this is a million-dollar project and we only received one bid to compare, we’re actually going to rebid this fire truck,” Jarrell said. “When you’re looking at that much money, I think you ought to have at least two bids,” Jarrell said.

Council then approved a memorandum of understanding between the Beckley Fire Department and Beckley Water Co., formalizing hazardous materials response cooperation. Fire Chief Ed Thompson said the agreement clarified an existing informal practice tied to county mutual aid operations.

“This formalizes what informal agreement that’s already in place through our county mutual aid agreement,” Thompson said. “They have asked us if they have a hazardous materials incident at their pumping station if we would respond as the hazardous materials team.”

Members also approved a renewed memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia Land Trust governing Piney Creek Preserve, a more than 600-acre property annexed into the city in recent years. Jarrell said the preserve provides nearby outdoor recreation for residents and noted a new trailhead planned in April.

“The city has enjoyed a really awesome relationship with the West Virginia Land Trust,” Jarrell said. “It provides a place for our residents to get out in the nature just eight minutes from Uptown Beckley,” Jarrell said.

Council scheduled two workshops for the following week, including a Route 3 safety study session and a budget planning meeting for the upcoming fiscal year. During the discussion, members cited traffic concerns near the Harper Road corridor.

“That intersection is the 54th most dangerous intersection in the state,” Councilwoman Natalie Coots said.

By the end of the meeting, council approved the two memorandums of understanding, scheduled the Route 3 and budget workshops, and directed staff to rebid the fire truck purchase. The panhandling signage issue remained under review pending coordination with state highway officials.

Read more from The Register-Herald, here.