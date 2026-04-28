By Brett Dunlap

For The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Volcano — Organizers called the conditions “epic” for the 31st Annual Challenge at Mountwood on Sunday at Mountwood Park.

Race Director Vince Nedeff said the weather has been relatively dry with a little bit of rain over the weekend.

“It makes the trails even better for racing,” he said. “These are the best conditions that I have seen in a long time.

“It is not muddy. It is more of a tacky consistency. We call it `hero dirt.’”

Around 150 mountain bikers of various skills and ages came to Mountwood Park for the annual race to take on some of the park’s 50 miles of trails, of which 26 miles are specifically geared for mountain biking. There were expert, sport and beginner courses for different riders with the expert course covering 21 miles, sport covering 14 miles and beginner covering 8 miles.

It started out cool with some overcast conditions at the start of the race around 12 p.m. However, things warmed up to a high in the low 70s with the sun coming out throughout the race.

Nedeff said organizers have made some minor improvements to the course as needed.

“We try to keep the same course every year,” he said. “We constantly modify the trails based on the feedback of riders and the conditions that are out there.”

Nedeff credited the tireless group of volunteers from the River Valley Mountain Bike Association who maintain the trails and continually take care of any issues that come up.

The race is part of the West Virginia Mountain Bike Association Race Series and the Ohio Mountain Bike Championship Race Series.

“We expect racers from both sides of the river,” Nedeff said. “This race is really a showcase for these trails.

“This park is very unique and one of the premiere mountain biking spots on the east coast and we really like to show it off. This is the perfect way to do it.”

They have riders from West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and elsewhere. Racers ranged in age from 8 to people in their 70s.

Wood County Parks and Recreation Commission President Chris Swarr said the race is a great chance to bring people to the park and show them what is available.

“We have a great turnout,” he said. “It takes a lot of volunteer effort and months of preparation go into it.

“The course was in excellent condition. It has been worked on for months.”

The Challenge at Mountwood is one of the biggest races in the West Virginia Mountain Bike Association Series, Swarr said.

They are looking at doing new trail construction and they are planning to build a new camping area in the park with access to the trailheads, he said, adding there are fishing, camping and other recreational opportunities available through the spring and summer.

“There is no shortage of things to do here,” he said.

He hopes the people who come out for the Challenge get to see what is available at Mountwood Park.

“We feel like we have one of the best constructed and maintained mountain biking trail systems in the entire region,” Swarr said. “Every year, people rave about the trails.

“It brings them and their families back. If you look around, you see a lot of children.”

Many youth who utilize the trails are part of the West Virginia Interscholastic Cycling League.

“Seeing the participation of youth is a great thing,” Swarr said. “That ensures, not only Mountwood’s trail system, but mountain biking across the greater region will continue to thrive.”

Before the race, riders were talking about the trail conditions and how their bikes were handling, with many looking forward to getting started.

Dalton Elliott of Parkersburg was participating in his first mountain bike race. He has heard people discuss it around the area, at bike shops and other places.

“A lot of people around town have talked about it,” he said. “I thought I would give it a try.

“I just want to see if I can do it and see if I can complete the whole 14 miles I signed up for.”

He loves the exercise and the comradery of the event.

“Everyone you meet is just so friendly,” Elliott said. “Everyone out on the trail is so nice and so talkative.

“With the exercise, you are out venturing out. It isn’t so much hard work as you peddle around. Once you go downhill, you aren’t peddling at all.”

The Overall Winners were (men) Dean Ammons with a time of 1 hour 50 minutes and 32 seconds and (women) Haley Ellison with a time of 2 hours 16 minutes.

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