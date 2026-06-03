By Steven Allen Adams

For The Inter-Mountain

Charleston – A new task force planning celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence is not competing with a commission created by the Legislature five years ago to do the same thing, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said.

During a press conference Thursday at the West Virginia Culture Center, Morrisey announced the creation of the America 250 Task Force, which is involved in planning activities between June and July in Charleston and across the state.

“An undertaking of this magnitude is not going to be possible without an incredible group of leaders,” Morrisey said. “We have a new group of people, a new task force. … We know that there are a lot of people who love our state and want to contribute and make sure this is a really memorable event.”

The A250 Task Force includes first lady Denise Morrisey; Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby; Administration Secretary Eric Householder; state Sen. Brian Helton, R-Fayette; House Majority Leader Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock; Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, the adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard; Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt; West Virginia University President Michael Benson; and Marshall University President Brad D. Smith.

Citizen members of the A250 Task Force include Conrad Lucas, a lobbyist and member of Morrisey’s gubernatorial transition team; Jim Laurita, a former coal mine executive and the director of operations at Chestnut Mountain Ranch, a Morgantown-based, all-boys Christian school aimed at troubled youth; Jim Martin, CEO of Bridgeport-based Citynet; former Jefferson County Commissioner James Ruland; former Fayette County lawmaker and pro-life advocate Kayla Kessinger; and Shepherd University Board of Governors member Bernard Lee Snyder.

The A250 Task Force is a separate entity from the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission, created by the Legislature with the mission “to prepare for and commemorate the semiquincentennial of our nation’s founding.” Morrisey thanked those serving on that committee last week.

Some members of the state Semiquincentennial Commission are expressing concerns that the planning process has become too centralized within the executive branch, potentially excluding diverse regional voices.

“What concerns me most is not personalities or politics but ensuring that West Virginia’s participation in the America 250 observance reflects broad statewide input,” said state Sen. Jack David Woodrum, R-Summers, a member of the commission. “This anniversary is larger than any one administration.”

Let Freedom Ring

The Legislature passed House Bill 2916 in 2021, “creating the Semiquincentennial Commission for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America.”

HB 2916 empowered the governor to appoint 10 members of the commission: three academic historians, five citizen members limited to no more than one member from a single state Senate district; and one representative each from the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The remaining non-voting representatives include designees of the state superintendent of schools; the Department of Commerce; the Department of Economic Development (now recombined with Commerce); the Department of Tourism; the Department of Arts, Culture and History (now combined with Tourism); the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs; the state archivist; the director of state museums; one member each from the House of Delegates and state Senate; and designees of the state’s two U.S. senators and two members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

All of the commission’s appointments were made by former Gov. and current U.S. Sen. Jim Justice between 2021 and 2024. Unlike normal appointments to state boards and commissions, these appointments were not subject to the advice and consent of the state Senate, with members considered will-and-pleasure appointments. The commission was chaired by former Arts, Culture and History Secretary Randall Reid-Smith during Justice’s final term, with Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby now chairing it.

Citizen members of the commission appointed by Justice include Zachary Northrup, owner of StandWatch Academy in Scott Depot; Kelly Williams, owner of the South Branch Inn in Moorefield; state Republican National Committeewoman Beth Bloch; Jefferson County human resources professional Amy Panzarella; and Kayla Lantz of Bridgeport-based Blue Ridge Risk Partners.

Other Justice appointees to the commission include West Virginia University Associate Prof. Melissa Bingmann, retired West Liberty University professor David Javersak, Bluefield State University Professor Rodney Montague, Sons of the American Revolution representative Jay Frey and Daughters of the American Revolution representative Lisa McNeil.

Woodrum is the designee of Senate President Randy Smith, R-Preston, on the commission. He said the commission met during Justice’s final term as governor, with the goal of encouraging statewide participation in America 250 events.

“During that period, the commission met regularly and included broad participation from historians, universities, cultural organizations, tourism representatives and individuals from across the state who were actively engaged in planning for the nation’s 250th anniversary and West Virginia’s role in it,” Woodrum, a former Summers County commissioner.

More than $1 million was appropriated to the commission to plan events or provide grants to counties. This includes the America 250 Events and Educational Initiatives Grant Program, which provides up to $5,000 to eligible state fairs and festivals, city and county governments, public libraries, schools, and 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations in the state.

However, since Morrisey took office in January 2025 and the folding of the Department of Arts, Culture and History into the Department of Tourism, Woodrum said the work of the commission slowed to a near-stop.

“Since that transition, the level of activity and engagement involving the commission itself appears to have diminished considerably,” Woodrum said.

Another member of the commission who declined to be identified in order to speak freely concurred with Woodrum’s assessment. The commission member said the body served more as a “rubber stamp” under previous commission chairman Reid-Smith, while blaming the merging of the departments for slowing down its work.

“The merger of the Tourism and Arts, Culture and History Departments – at the beginning of the America 250 year – was ill-timed to say the least. This entire year has been squandered,” the commission member said.

“The staff of both departments were thrown into the deep end of the pool to figure it out, with little consideration of the impact on America 250 programming in West Virginia,” the member continued. “And prior to the merger, commission members were talked at and not engaged to draw upon their expertise or creativity. It came to be obvious that we were a rubber stamp for the former secretary’s agenda.”

The commission’s last meeting was April 8 and included America 250 project updates from Department of Tourism staff, and reviews and approvals of grant award recommendations for Events and the Educational Initiatives Grant Program. The commission met previously in February and December 2025. There were no scheduled meetings of the commission in May and none scheduled prior to July 4.

According to notes from a Dec. 16 meeting of the commission, members were informed about the America 250 Mural Project, a program launched in November where the Department of Tourism would award each county a $5,000 grant to help cover the costs of materials and artist fees for hand-painted murals. The grants were made possible through the National Endowment for the Arts.

Members were also informed of several America 250 projects, such as a state quilt project, a resource publication, America 250 kits being sent to all 55 counties, a children’s art exhibit, essay contests, a history bowl focused on the America 250 theme and other plans. But beyond being told of these plans and feedback sought, no votes were taken by the commission.

With the creation of the A250 Task Force, Woodrum believes that the commission has largely been circumvented in favor of keeping decision-making within the Governor’s Office instead of through the commission, which is subject to the Open Meetings Act. He also believes the consolidation of the Department of Arts, Culture and History into Tourism has stretched the newly combined department too thin.

“From my perspective, there are legitimate questions about whether the reduced involvement of commission members reflects a deliberate decision to centralize planning within the executive branch, whether the newly consolidated agency structure is simply overwhelmed by the breadth of responsibilities now under it, or whether the administration has chosen to move in a different organizational direction altogether,” Woodrum said.

Stars and Stripes

In press events Thursday and the week before, Morrisey made several announcements tied to America 250, including a limited-edition license plate and merchandise that can be purchased through state parks. Morrisey also announced a beauty pageant scheduled at the Culture Center on June 19, America 250 packets for West Virginia’s 55 counties to plan their own celebrations and a bell-ringing ceremony at noon on July 4.

Morrisey also announced the America 250 Capital City Celebration, taking place July 2-5 on the grounds of the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. All events will be free for the public and will also include food vendors and yet-to-be-named musical acts. The event is taking place during the same days as the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, which will also feature major musical performances and a fireworks show stretching from the Capitol to Magic Island.

The Capital City Celebration will also feature the world’s largest portable Ferris wheel and a 3D light show projected directly onto the State Capitol Building, using light and sound to portray the history of the state and nation. Morrisey said approximately $2 million is being spent from the Governor’s Civil Contingency Fund to pay for the celebration. But the commission had no involvement in planning the event or the existence of the A250 Task Force.

“Commission members knew nothing about the creation of an America 250 Task Force,” the anonymous commission member said. “We could have worked together to create a more inclusive and statewide plan for observances throughout the state, but instead we’re getting a $2 million party in Charleston. Who would travel from their home communities on July 4 to Charleston, other than those who live in the immediate area? Exclusion and disenfranchisement are hardly a way to bring people together to celebrate our country’s milestone.”

Answering questions following Thursday’s America 250 announcements, Morrisey said the A250 Task Force is only intended to provide additional assistance and feedback.

“These are just individuals who want to help out,” Morrisey said. “The task force is not competing with the commission.”

“The Governor appreciates the work of the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission and its members, who have volunteered their time and expertise to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary and West Virginia’s role in our nation’s history,” said Lars Dalseide, communications director for the Governor’s Office, in response to questions submitted last week.

“When the administration took office, funding for large-scale planning and Semiquincentennial events was very limited,” he continued. “The goal of the additional task force and related initiatives is to build on the Commission’s work, broaden participation, and help ensure West Virginia is prepared to fully celebrate this historic milestone over the coming years.”

Dalseide explained that America 250 initiatives being paid out of the Governor’s Civil Contingency Fund are not subject to approval by the commission. He also said the task force has no role in approving spending, with the appropriate state agencies making decisions on purchases.

Morrisey said America 250 events will not just be focused on Charleston and that other events will likely be announced for other parts of the state, such as Wheeling, West Virginia’s first capitol city. He plans to travel around the state the week of July 4.

“I know that this is a moment for our people, for all the wonderful folks in West Virginia, and we’re going to have a chance to make this historic milestone absolutely unforgettable,” Morrisey said Thursday. “So, let’s ring the bell on July 4th, and let’s get ready for our celebration.”

Woodrum said he hopes that Morrisey will continue to involve the commission in any future America 250 announcements and be more inclusive.

“(America 250) is an opportunity to involve historians, educators, veterans’ groups, local communities, tourism leaders, the arts community and citizens from every region of the state in telling West Virginia’s story as part of the American story,” Woodrum said. “I believe the commission was originally intended to help provide that kind of collaborative statewide framework, and I hope there will be continued efforts to fully engage those voices moving forward. ”

Read more from The Inter-Mountain, here.

The post Concerns raised about America 250 plans appeared first on West Virginia Press Association.