By Charles Owens

For Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield — The region’s largest summer festival returns to Bluefield this month.

The 2026 edition of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival will begin on Friday, May 29 and continue through Sunday, June 7, according to Jeff Disibbio, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.

This year’s festival will feature a full-schedule of returning favorites, including the return of the James H. Drew Carnival, as well as new attractions.

“We have Jimmie Drew. He’s lined up,” Disibbio said. “The dinosaur show is returning. The dinosaur show is actually upgraded as well. A lot of moving parts with that. We also have the motorcycle show — The Wheels of Death. They are returning.”

The 10-day festival normally draws between 3,000 to 4,000 people a day to the two Bluefields.

“We sometimes take for granted the benefits of having a show like this and the people who will partner with us,” Disibbio said. “It’s a chance for us to have a significant impact on your economy and showcase the beauty of West Virginia and illustrate exactly what West Virginia is all about.”

Disibbio said the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival draws visitors from as far away as North Carolina, Roanoke, Va., Knoxville, Tenn. and Kentucky.

This year, if gas prices do not decline, the Mountain Festival could draw even larger crowds as many may opt for a summer vacation closer to home.

“A lot of people are doing staycations this year,” Disibbio said. “Having the opportunity to bring this event to the area gives our locals a chance to enjoy their own stay at home vacation or staycation without having to leave the area.”

Disibbio said the 10-day festival once again will feature several musical performances, professional wrestling, fireworks and a multitude of vendors. Planning also is underway this year for a flag football contest at Mitchell Stadium during one evening of the festival, which will also allow city officials to showcase the new lighting and sound system at the historic stadium.

While he can’t release the details of it just yet, Disibbio said he is also working to confirm a very special attraction for this year’s Festival. If the attraction can be successfully confirmed, it will be a first for the Mountain Festival.

“I’ve got a big surprise that is coming,” Disibbio said. “I’m trying to get final confirmation.”

The midway area of city park also will once again be packed with vendors.

“We have had an extraordinary amount of applicants to come and fill our vendor spots as well,” he said. “We have far more applicants than we have spaces available. We should have some new food vendors and artists on the midway.”

The chamber will release more details about the Festival in the days.

Read more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, here