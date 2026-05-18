By Evan Bevins

For The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Belpre – The Relay for Life of Washington County returns to Civitan Park in Belpre Saturday with the theme “Carnival for a Cure.”

In addition to the usual Survivor and Caregiver Dinner, music, auction and luminaria, the event will include some carnival touches like funhouse mirrors in the Survivor Tent, face-painting, balloon animals and a dilly dunker featuring some physicians from Marietta Memorial Hospital, said Rhonda Blair, chairwoman of the event.

“We’re calling it Dunk a Doc,” she said.

Planned for 3-5 and 6-8 p.m., the dilly dunker is one of many fundraisers for the event as a whole as well as among the teams who will be set up at the park. Money raised at Relay goes to support cancer research and families and individuals impacted by cancer.

The biggest fundraiser is the auction, which will take place at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the park’s gazebo.

In addition, sponsors of the event include: Caregiver supporters — City of Belpre, The Marietta Times, WMOA & WJAW Radio; Hope Lodge supporter — Qdoba Mexican Eats; Signature level — Peoples Bank, United Rentals, Whit’s Frozen Custard; Friends of Relay — Civitan Club of Marietta, Event Design Production and Rentals, KMA Auto, McLeish Auction, Pioneer Ladies Civitan, Starbucks – Vienna, Wendy’s of Belpre, Hardee’s; Hope for a Cure level — McDonald’s of Belpre, Jim Smith Sound, Lisa’s Sweet Stop, High Schools That Rock, Remy Dennis, Stallion and Big Daddy Bass.

Blair has been a volunteer with Relay for 28 years. She got started because she knew people who had cancer and recognized risk factors among some of her family members. It became even more personal when her father was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2003 and passed away the following year.

“That’s kind of why I kept doing it,” she said.

Blair said one of her favorite parts of the event is seeing cancer survivors wearing their medals, to which a star pin is added each year.

“It is a lot of work being on the committee, but it all pays off the day of, when you see the survivors come,” she said.

This year’s grand marshal is Warren High School senior Sophie Boothby. Though she had been participating in Relay for Life events since she was five years old, it has been only in recent years that Boothy took part as a cancer survivor.

“It’s definitely a very different perspective, for sure,” said Boothby, who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor and underwent surgery and radiation treatment in 2024. “I see how much good this organization does.”

Boothby served as the junior grand marshal at the 2024 Relay and said she wasn’t expecting to be chosen to lead the survivors’ lap this year.

“I’m definitely so excited,” she said.

The Survivor and Caregiver Dinner at 4 p.m. in Shelter 1 will feature food from Qdoba and dessert from Whit’s Frozen Custard. There will also be food trucks for attendees, something the committee decided to bring back after a couple of years.

A dozen Relay teams are signed up for the event: Belpre Cancer Center – Memorial Health System, Ron’s Angels, Miller Family and Friends, Torri’s Tornado, Kenadee Strong, Team Impossible, Sorelle di Lotta, Hope, Cotta Cure Em All, Cancer Crush, Bridget and Ace’s Brigade, #Livelikelisa.

However, Blair noted the activities are open to all.

“Just come and show up and participate in the fun,” she said.

Read more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, here.