By Brett Dunlap

For The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Parkersburg – Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will commemorate West Virginia Day on Saturday with a variety of activities.

Park Superintendent Craig Pyles said the park is partnering with the Blennerhassett Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to put on a variety of programming to mark the anniversary of West Virginia becoming a state on June 20, 1863.

“This year, we have crafters doing things of the time period, which will make it that much more interesting,” he said.

The event will have an information booth that includes things like flag codes, Constitution booklets, patriotic pins and thank-you cards for veterans utilizing an America 250 backdrop. People can sign a copy of the Declaration of Independence, and there will be goodie bags for kids, as well as information on the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Demonstrations and activities around the flag will be done by Shannon Sams-Harper, Melody Zimmerman and Catherine Sams. Sams will also be doing a cooking demonstration on an open fire utilizing dutch ovens to cook soup beans and sweet potato pecan biscuits.

Mary Ellen Brown will present a demonstration in which participants can make their own candle. People will be able to participate in the hands-on use of a washboard, organizers said.

A writing/coloring station will include writing with a quill and ink on parchment paper and a patriotic coloring book with crayons.

There will be a spinning wheel demonstration with Angie Wilson and a blacksmithing demonstration with John Schlicher.

Brian Clary will offer an interpretive program entitled “A Messenger in the Ohio Country.” This first-person program focuses on the American Revolution in the Ohio Valley and aligns with America 250 commemorative programming.

Dick and Martha Hartley will also be doing interpretive programs. Martha will examine the roles and functions of hats and what the wearer may be doing while wearing a specific hat. Dick Hartley will portray Peter Taylor, the Blennerhassetts’ English gardener, and discuss who Taylor was and what the gardens he planted and maintained on the island were like.

At 12:30 p.m., Pyles will read a West Virginia Day Proclamation, followed by free cake and ice cream for those in attendance.

Activities will be going on throughout the day, before and after the proclamation ceremony.

Pyles suggests people wanting to be there for the proclamation come over on the 11 a.m. boat to allow plenty of time to take in some of the sights and demonstrations.

“That would give people time to wander the grounds and see the crafters before the start of the ceremony,” he said.

Regular tours of the island and its usual attractions will be going on throughout the day.

All special West Virginia Day program events on the island are free but the boat ride over is $12 for adults and $8 for children 3-12. Wagon rides are $13 for adults and $11 for children. Guided mansion tours are $5.

Read more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, here.

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