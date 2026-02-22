Amanda Whatley told lawmakers in the House of Delegates this month that she learned her daughter was dying of leukemia through an app. She was advocating for House Bill 973 by Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, which she said could prevent others from sharing that pain.

If the measure becomes law, it would require a 72-hour waiting period for lab test results relating to malignant cancers or genetic markers to be released as part of patients’ health records. The aim is to divulge sensitive health information as responsibly and compassionately as possible.

Whatley’s family was no stranger to navigating test results and medical jargon as her daughter, Katie, battled cancer for several years prior to her death, but she wished she’d learned the worst news in person. Instead, she found out about her child’s malignancy, detected by a scan, through the patient information app MyChart before her doctor had the chance to speak with the family about it.

“I am asking you to help me ensure that all patients’ families receive the compassion and humanity they deserve in moments where their lives are changing,” she said.

Price said that in addition to hearing similar anecdotes from Virginians like Whatley and doctors, Price’s own mother had a traumatic experience with test results for her breast cancer.

Though Price’s mother ultimately lived another two and a half years after her diagnosis, seeing the test results in an app initially led her to believe she likely had only months to live.

“We spent the better part of that night just on the phone bawling,” Price said in an interview. “It was important that when we did talk to the doctor, there was, you know, more context. But if we could have saved her heartache from that night, that, I think, could have been better for her mental health.”

The extra time the bill would proffer could allow doctors to strategize next steps in health care options to deliver to their patients along with the diagnosis. They can offer compassion when situations are most dire, offer medication management ideas and reiterate their commitment to the patient’s health care in real time.

Price said that she spoke with several doctors while drafting her bill, including her own mother’s oncologist. They offered their insights and support for the legislation.

The bill also includes a carveout for patients that still wish to have test results posted as soon as they become available.

“Some people need to know those results immediately, whether for their personality type or because of restrictions on travel — all kinds of reasons,” Price said. “There’s that carve out. That was important too so that the patient kind of drives the experience.”

The bill passed the House this week with near-unanimous support and must now be reviewed by the Virginia Senate. Bills that clear both chambers can then be signed, amended or vetoed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger.