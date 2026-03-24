By Charles Owens

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — Legislation that would have eventually ended tolls along the 88-mile West Virginia Turnpike died in the final days of the West Virginia Legislature’s regular session.

Bills dealing with turnpike tolls, and the operations of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, were referred to the Senate Finance Committee where they died. One bill would have eliminated turnpike tolls once all remaining bonds are paid in full. It was backed by lawmakers serving Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette and Kanawha counties.

Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer and House Majority Whip, was the lead sponsor on House Bill 4421, which provided guidelines for the West Virginia Parkways Authority to cease tolls on the turnpike upon completion of all bond payments.

The measure was co-sponsored by Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, Delegate Eric Brooks, R-Raleigh, Delegate David Elliott Pritt, R-Fayette, Delegate Walter Hall, R-Kanawa, Delegate Jeffrey Stephens, R-Marshall, Delegate Jim Butler, R-Mason, Delegate Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha and Delegate Vernon Criss, R-Wood.

The legislation specified that within 90 days of the final payment on all remaining turnpike bonds, the West Virginia Parkways Authority would be required to cease charging tolls on the turnpike.

The bill was referred to the Senate Finance Committee on March 10 where it died.

Gearheart said he didn’t know why the bill didn’t advance out of the Senate Finance Committee.

“I really don’t have any explanation other than the Senate Finance chair didn’t run them,” Gearheart said of the bills dealing with the turnpike. “They have passed in years prior.”

Gearheart later clarified that similar bills have passed the House in prior sessions, but have died in the Senate.

House Bill 4419 was also introduced by Gearheart and co-sponsored by Pritt, Criss, Brooks, Butler and Delegate Ray Canterbury, R- Greenbrier. It required that certain non-discretionary procedures be strictly complied with by the West Virginia Parkways Authority before tolls, rents, fees or charges may be increased. Tolls along the turnpike have been increased a number of times over the decades.

Turnpike tolls are still a financial burden upon residents living in the deep south counties, according to Greg Puckett, a member of the Mercer County Commission.

“I appreciate Delegate Gearheart’s tenacity in trying to address the ongoing issue of tolls on our only truly four-lane access to our state capitol,” Puckett said. “It is a hindrance for economic growth because people in our local communities find it difficult when you have to essentially pay to travel to Charleston. That’s disproportion to our area.”

The 88-mile turnpike extends from Princeton in Mercer County to Beckley in Raleigh County and Charleston in Kanawha County.

Motorists traveling on the turnpike must currently pay $4.50 per toll plaza. The only other option they have is an EZ Pass, which costs $27.50 for a yearly plan and $13 a year for a transponder. The most recent toll increase took effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Numerous bills have been introduced over the years dealign with turnpike tolls, but none have passed — both during Democratic and Republican control of the Legislature.

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph