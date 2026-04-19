By Eric Ayres

For The Intelligencer

Wheeling — Bids were opened Thursday for the construction contract for the eagerly anticipated building phases of the multimillion-dollar Wheeling Gateway Center project.

Officials from the Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau, Wheeling Heritage, the city of Wheeling, Tipping Point and Desmone were on hand Thursday afternoon at Wheeling Heritage’s office in the Wheeling Artisan Center for the bid opening.

Five contractors submitted bids for the job, which promises to bring a new visitors and heritage center to the now-vacant property next to the historic Wheeling Suspension Bridge on Main Street downtown.

“We believe that this is a project that will have a significant impact immediately when it’s constructed and finished,” said Frank O’Brien, executive director of the Wheeling CVB, which has helped spearhead the project and acquired the property where the center will be constructed. “But I also think that long-term – especially with our relationship now with the Suspension Bridge being made pedestrian-only – it’s going to be a future tourism driver.”

The proposals from prospective contractors were each separated into seven different bid packages in light of the various funding sources assembled in the capital stack to build the new center and its different components. Officials hinted that the numbers from the different bidders came back in a wide range that overall was viewed as generally high.

“I think the way the bids came back, it’s not surprising, given what’s going on right now in the world,” said Jim Ambrose of Tipping Point, the real estate development consultant that has been coordinating site management and planning for the project. “They’re on par with the markets right now.”

Bids were submitted by StoneMile Group, United Construction Company, Mascaro Construction Co., Rycon Construction and Massaro Corporation. The lowest bidder was StoneMile Group of Canonsburg, Pa., with base bids ranging from $14,300,000 to $25,900,000 across the seven different bid packages. The highest bids were submitted by United Construction Company of Parkersburg, with base bids ranging from $19,844,259 to $38,309,047 on the various bid packages.

Those bid packages sought base bids for the core and shell of the building, the connector leading to Heritage Trail below, the finished site outdoors with landscaping, the main level “fit out” or interior finishings, the lower level “fit out,” second floor “fit out” and 10th Street site work and landscaping between Main Street and the entrance to the Suspension Bridge. Different funding partners provided backing for specific components of the build, officials noted.

“We will review these with our key stakeholders and let everyone know of a path forward,” said Bradley Frankhouser, principal of Desmone, the project architect.

“We have to submit these to the funding sources,” Ambrose added.

Officials said the three lowest qualified bids must also undergo a scope review and certification of prices. Originally bids were to be opened last week, but several contractors requested extensions of the bid deadline because of a lack of subcontractor pools in the area, officials noted, as many subcontractors are currently at capacity with their work schedules.

Ambrose said they extended the bid opening date once but needed to move forward because of the dynamics with the various funding sources for the project.

Once a contractor is selected, contract negotiations will solidify the schedule and timeline for the job and the overall scope of the project.

“There are a lot of options on the table,” Ambrose said.

Regardless, the Wheeling Gateway Center project is expected to break ground and be under construction this year.

“Since we have multiple funding sources, there are a lot more things that we have to go through to get it done,” O’Brien explained. “We’re still as positive as possible. The bids are pretty high, but we think we’re going to be able to work with everything.”

The Wheeling Gateway Center is expected to be a transformative project that will not only highlight the historic Suspension Bridge but also the rich history of the Friendly City, O’Brien noted.

“If you look at the historical significance of the suspension bridge and a premier Gateway Center with a heritage experience that’s going to take place – the state is going to have a small welcome center there, as well – we believe it’s going to make a huge difference in the community for a long time, well into the future,” he said.

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