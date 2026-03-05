Democrats question legality of Trump’s strikes while most GOP lawmakers back president; conflict lands amid redistricting referendum and midterm election season.

President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a sweeping military offensive against Iran over the weekend is reverberating far beyond the Middle East, injecting new uncertainty into Virginia’s congressional races as early voting begins Friday in the April 21 redistricting referendum and Republicans defend several competitive seats.

The conflict, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury,” began with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes early Saturday targeting more than 1,000 sites across Iran, including facilities tied to its nuclear and missile programs and the compound of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom the Israeli government later declared killed.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Monday the war would continue “on America first conditions of President Trump’s choosing,” warning of additional U.S. casualties as more troops and airpower head to the region.

In Virginia, where military families anchor large portions of the electorate — particularly in Hampton Roads — the war has reshaped campaign messaging overnight.

Congressional Democrats have uniformly condemned the Iranian regime while sharply questioning the legality and strategic rationale of Trump’s decision to, as the president stated over the weekend, launch “major combat operations” — without congressional authorization.

Some Virginia Republicans have fully embraced the strikes as necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, while a few have offered more measured support. None publicly addressed calls from Democrats for an immediate vote on a War Powers Resolution to rein in the president.

Steven Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington, said history suggests foreign conflicts can quickly become domestic liabilities.

“The history of an American military engagement in the region has been a pattern of voter backlash when things turn out not to be as simple as presidents say they are,” Farnsworth said.

Public opinion, he added, “tends to be pretty isolationist,” and Trump himself campaigned as a critic of “endless wars.”

While presidents sometimes see a short-term spike in approval ratings after military action, “that doesn’t tend to last very long,” Farnsworth said. With the election months away, he said, “there is no way to predict what the world is going to look like in October.”

Warner, Kaine raise legal concerns

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who is up for reelection this fall and faces a primary challenge from ex-reality TV star Mark Moran and three other Democrats, said he was notified of the strike as a member of the Gang of Eight but remains deeply skeptical.

“I am totally unsure about what our country’s goal is in this potential war,” Warner, who serves as the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement recorded on video Sunday. “There was no immediate threat to our country. So I believe the president has made a war of choice where he’s putting our troops in harm’s way.”

The senator said he planned to visit Hampton Roads to speak with military families Monday.

“I imagine I’m going to be talking to a lot of the parents of these sailors, and I don’t have a full answer for them today,” he said, adding that the U.S. is “much stronger when we have allies” and warning against what he described as an “America alone policy.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., renewed his push for a War Powers Resolution that would block the use of U.S. forces in hostilities against Iran without congressional approval.

“These strikes are a colossal mistake, and I pray they do not cost our sons and daughters in uniform and at embassies throughout the region their lives,” Kaine said in a statement Monday, calling for the Senate to “immediately return to session” and vote.

Republicans rally behind Trump

Virginia’s GOP congressional representatives seemed largely in favor of the developments in the Middle East.

In Virginia’s competitive 2nd District, U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, a Navy veteran, voiced strong support for the U.S. strike on Iran.

“Peace through strength begins with protecting American interests on the world stage,” Kiggans said. The operation, she said, “sends a clear message: Iran — the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism — will never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.”

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Westmoreland, said a “secular, democratic, nonnuclear Iran is good for the United States,” praising U.S. service members for putting themselves “in harm’s way for the good of our nation and the world.”

But Wittman stopped short of openly endorsing Trump’s decision to strike Iran.

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, framed the strikes as a response to decades of Iranian aggression and praised Virginia Military Institute alumni involved in the operation, saying Trump “chose wisely” in selecting leaders “forged in discipline, duty and resolve.”

U.S. Rep. John McGuire, R-Goochland, called the moment “a real chance for the Iranian people to earn their freedom.”

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, turned to X, formerly Twitter, Monday, offering his prayers to “the families of the four fallen American service members” who were killed in Kuwait over the weekend. He added: “Their service to our country is to be commended and thanked.”

Farnsworth said unilateral presidential action can give lawmakers of the same party room to maneuver politically if the conflict turns unpopular.

“One of the advantages to a member of Congress, of the president’s party, is when the president acts unilaterally, members of Congress have the opportunity to distance themselves from the eventual outcome, if it turns sour,” he said.

Democrats warn of escalation

House Democrats from Virginia largely struck a consistent tone, condemning Iran’s repression and support for terrorism while arguing the president bypassed Congress and risked another protracted war.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Newport News, said Trump “was elected on a promise to end forever conflicts and regime change wars. He has done the opposite.”

Scott cited the 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated under then-President Barack Obama, saying, “We would not be in this mess now if the President had not withdrawn from that agreement.”

U.S. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, a ranking member of the Military and Foreign Affairs Oversight Subcommittee, said it was “not clear to me that a protracted war with Iran” makes the country safer and noted that Trump previously declared Iran’s nuclear capability “obliterated.”

U.S. Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Woodbridge, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, wrote that the war “has no legal justification under domestic or international law” and asked, “How does this war end?”

He said, “It should never be the case that the United States puts our sons and daughters in harm’s way without a clear purpose, path to victory, and exit strategy.”

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, D-Alexandria, called the war “not smart, it is not legal, it is not morally right, and it is not in our national interest,” urging House leaders to reconvene and vote on a bipartisan War Powers Resolution.

And U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said that “without evidence of an imminent threat,” major military action risked “throwing the region into chaos,” while U.S. Rep. James Walkinshaw, D-Fairfax, said voters “want and need affordable health care and lower grocery prices, not another war in the Middle East.”

Electoral ripple effects

Virginia’s congressional map has already been under scrutiny ahead of the April 21 redistricting referendum, with early voting beginning Friday.

Farnsworth said voters often prioritize domestic concerns over foreign policy, especially when inflation and cost-of-living issues persist. “Voters seem far more concerned about the price of groceries than developments in Iran,” he said.

At the same time, he cautioned that international crises can evolve unpredictably.

“Maybe the new leadership of Iran will be better, maybe it will be worse. Maybe there will be terrorist attacks from pro-Iranian individuals,” he said.

What is certain, he added, is that the president’s decision represents “a significant departure from the idea that Congress is a partner in authorizing military action of this magnitude.”