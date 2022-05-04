SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for the newest cadet class at the West Virginia State Police Academy.

Open testing will be done in person on Thursday in Beverly, Friday in Morgantown and Saturday at the Academy in Dunbar.

If successful on the written exam, an applicant also will undergo an oral board review, perform exercises that include push-ups, sit-ups and a timed 1.5-mile (2.4-kilometer) run, and take part in a suitability test.

Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 39, either have graduated high school or have a GED, and have had a valid driver’s license for the past two years. They must have no felony convictions or been convicted of driving under the influence.

Previous testing was done last month in Lewisburg, Charles Town, Wheeling and at the Academy.

According to the State Police, the base pay upon completion of training for a new hire is nearly $56,000.

More information can be found on the State Police website at www.wvsp.gov.