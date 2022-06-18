CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Another round of severe storms knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of customers across West Virginia on Friday.

Appalachian Power said about 64,000 customers were without service throughout the state Friday evening, including more than 12,000 in Kanawha County, 9,300 in Fayette County and 6,900 in Mingo County.

FirstEnergy Corp. said more than 11,000 Mon Power customers were without service, including 2,900 in Greenbrier County.

The storms came on the heels of a system earlier this week that spawned a derecho with heavy rains that took down power lines statewide and caused flash flooding in the Northern Panhandle.

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for Ohio County. In Wetzel County, the body of a 20-year-old woman was found Tuesday evening after she was swept away from a bridge in floodwaters in the Wileyville area.