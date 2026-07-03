Merchandise tied to America’s 250th birthday is sold in a stall at Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., on June 30, 2026. (Photo by Sam Gauntt/States Newsroom)

WASHINGTON — What’s more American than apple pie? Capitalism. And an array of merchandise and influence is on sale for the 250th birthday of the United States.

An America250 $275 Liberty Lux American Prosperity decorative throw pillow, anyone? How about a $25 Freedom 250 youth tee?

America250, a commission created by Congress a decade ago, and Freedom 250, President Donald Trump’s entity formed last year, each operate on their own respective tracks as a nonprofit and as a limited liability company. Both are employing staff, soliciting corporate donors and spending taxpayer funds.

That means people, businesses and nonprofits are getting a slice of the semiquincentennial pie, some bigger than others. But there is no clear accounting of which entities are getting the bigger shares and no one associated with either organization offered a full explanation to States Newsroom. Reports also show at least $10 million in taxpayer money flowing from America250 to Freedom 250, and some Democratic lawmakers claim more has been redirected.

The commission’s nonprofit arm, America250.org, lists 850 items available from its official online store: apparel, toys, games, eyewear, housewares, challenge coins, holiday ornaments, and a premier collectible line including an $8,000 painting by Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based “speed painter” Cody Sabol.

America250 and Freedom 250 merchandise for sale at Metro Variety store inside the McPherson Square Metro Station in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

America250 Chair Rosie Rios said the nonprofit arm receives a portion of the profits.

“It’s a licensing arrangement, so we get a percentage of the merchandise sold,” Rios told States Newsroom during a June 22 interview.

When asked how to differentiate between America250 the commission and America250 the nonprofit, Rios said “Think of it as one entity. America250 is one entity working together on the planning side and the implementations.”

An America250 spokesperson declined to specify what percentage of funds from merchandise that America250’s nonprofit arm received in 2025 and 2026, but provided a written statement.

“America250 is proud to be partnering with numerous household brands to bring the America250 logo and merchandise to communities across the country. These partnerships and merchandise are designed to help expand public awareness of the commemoration and give Americans additional ways to participate in the Semiquincentennial,” according to a spokesperson, adding the list of merch has grown in recent months.

“Our partners help bring the celebration to Americans through the brands they know and trust, advancing our goal of reaching all 350 million Americans as part of our ‘350 for 250’ initiative,” the statement continued.

In its 2025 legally mandated annual report to Congress, the America250 commission touted “a strong portfolio of strategic licensing agreements” that generated new revenue.

States Newsroom reached out to the offices of bipartisan members of Congress who currently serve as commissioners, and several staff replied they did not have information about how much money is being generated by merchandise.

The commissioners include Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., as well as Reps. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., Maria Salazar, R-Fla., Dwight Evans, D-Pa., and Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

America250 t-shirts and other merchandise for sale at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Jane Norman/States Newsroom)

Freedom 250, the Trump entity, offers 62 branded products for sale on its website store, including shirts, hats, can koozies, stickers, pins and a colonial model flag with “250” featured inside the circle of the 13 stars.

At least two booths selling merchandise are open at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, one of Freedom 250’s main events.

Freedom 250 press officials did not respond to States Newsroom regarding where merchandise profits are directed.

Merchandise representing both America250 and Freedom 250 has been spotted in tourist shops in Washington, D.C., and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, just over the Virginia border.

Millions in spending

Congress initially appropriated $79.8 million over several years to the America250 commission, beginning in 2019, according to the entity’s annual report.

Most of its spending in 2025 — $17 million — went to America250 programs, according to the report.

That included field trips for roughly 550 students, $250,000 in grants for young entrepreneurs, an America250 time capsule to be buried in Philadelphia on July 4, a “Giving Forth” initiative to raise awareness about mid-year donations to nonprofit organizations, and New Year’s Eve-style ball drops to ring in Independence Day in every U.S. time zone and territory, among other initiatives.

“We are driven by purpose, not politics and our bipartisan Commission focuses on serving the interests of all Americans as mandated by our legislation. If the 250th anniversary is going to mean something to all Americans, it needs to be nonpartisan and belong to every American,” an America250 spokesperson said.

The organization awarded $935,000 in grants to state and local entities between 2021 and 2025, according to the report. A 990 nonprofit tax filing for 2025 was not yet available on the website.

A branded bag is seen at Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., on June 30, 2026. (Photo by Sam Gauntt/States Newsroom)

The report also showed the White House Task Force 250 — the precursor to Freedom 250 — spent roughly $31 million of the America250 funds last year, with most, $22 million, paying for the June 2025 military parade that occurred on Trump’s birthday, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Army.

An America250 spokesperson said a comprehensive list of private donors was not readily available, but the annual report identified new private-sector sponsors as The Coca-Cola Company, Starbucks, Walmart, Kraft Heinz, JPMorgan Chase, General Mills, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM, BNY, and Leidos.

According to America250.org’s most recent 990 tax filing, the entity ended 2023 with just under $14.6 million in revenue — $11.1 million of which was program service revenue, and roughly $3.3 million of which came from other gifts and contributions.

The organization spent $12.2 million for the year. A category labeled as “other” clocked in at around $8.3 million. Salaries amounted to just over $1 million, not including employee benefits. Information technology and conferences each amounted to $469,000 and fundraising expenses were nearly $343,000, among other smaller line items.

Nine employees, and one former, are listed on the 990, with salaries ranging from $101,185 to $285,690, including incentive bonuses, the highest of which reached $43,800.

The nonprofit gave out $175,000 in grants to organizations and local governments in 2023, according to the filing. Most of the 16 individual grants were doled out as $10,000 in seed money for state governments, and nonprofit historical societies and foundations, including those in Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and West Virginia.

Congress allocated $150M

In 2025, as part of the “big, beautiful bill,” the Republican-led Congress approved another $150 million for “events, celebrations, and activities surrounding the observance and commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, to remain available through fiscal year 2028.”

The lawmakers directed the money to Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum “acting through the director of the National Park Service.” Burgum is an ex offico member of the America250 commission as well.

According to commissioners Coleman and Padilla’s offices, America250 was promised $100 million of the “big beautiful bill” funds.

The commission has only received $25 million to date, according to Padilla’s and Coleman’s offices.

“Freedom 250 siphoned off funding but the details are murky due to their lack of transparency,” a spokesperson for Coleman’s office said.

According to an America250 spokesperson, “The final mix of funding cannot be known at this point as our programs are still in various stages of development and execution, and our fundraising for them continues.”

“However, Chair Rios’ commitment to Congress has been to engage the private sector for a true public/private partnership to engage all Americans and not rely on federal funding only,” according to the spokesperson.

Bracelets are sold at Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., on June 30, 2026. (Photo by Sam Gauntt/States Newsroom)

The Department of the Interior did not provide to States Newsroom, as requested, a breakdown of how the funds have been allocated so far, but offered a written statement.

“As with all of our signature 250 events, resources have been made available to ensure these historic occasions are a success. The Memorandum of Understanding signed with all 250th related entities made that clear and we are proud to be partners in celebrating these iconic events honoring our 250th thanks to the bold leadership of President Donald J. Trump,” according to the statement from a department spokesperson.

Freedom 250 was formed as a limited liability company in late October 2025, according to division of corporation records in Delaware, where it is registered.

The National Park Foundation, a congressionally chartered fundraising arm for the National Park Service, created Freedom 250 as a separate LLC “to help NPS with the execution of these events, while keeping this effort distinct and separate from the day-to-day work NPF does to support our national parks.”

‘From Vanity to Insanity’

U.S. House Democrats slammed Freedom250 in a new report on July 2, calling it “a shadow organization capable of infiltrating the celebrations and injecting America’s 250th with Trump’s extreme, partisan agenda.”

The 55-page interim report titled “From Vanity to Insanity: How the White House Cheated the American People Out of their 250th Birthday,” said the administration “hijacked” the celebrations.

“Significant questions remain unanswered, beginning with the complete donor lists and the ultimate disposition of the funds that Freedom 250 has raised and spent. But the record already assembled supports a conclusion that should alarm the American people,” according to the report.

Shirts tied to America’s 250th birthday are sold in a stall at Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., on June 30, 2026. (Photo by Sam Gauntt/States Newsroom)

A spokesperson for Freedom 250 dismissed the report Thursday as “categorically false” and “disheartening.”

“This so-called ‘report’ is nothing more than a partisan smear from politicians who would rather manufacture division than celebrate America’s 250th birthday alongside the rest of the country. Congressional members should be ashamed they are spending countless hours fabricating a report instead of joining Americans in creating an absolutely beautiful celebration,” according to a statement provided to States Newsroom by Freedom 250 spokesperson Danielle Alvarez.

Alvarez criticized America250’s use of money, saying they had “nothing to show for it.”

“Freedom 250 was created because the American people deserved better. We stepped in to rescue our nation’s 250th birthday from years of wasted time, wasted money, and failed planning. We are unapologetic about celebrating the greatest nation on earth, and we are delivering the historic celebration Americans deserved,” Alvarez said.

Mobile exhibits funded

According to USAspending.gov, a $10 million grant originally given to America250.org was transferred to the National Park Foundation in late 2025, via the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and directed to Freedom 250 to fund “Freedom 250 Trucks,” six mobile exhibits stopping at libraries and community events.

The trucks provide curriculum resources from the private, Michigan-based Hillsdale College, a Christian institution led by Trump ally Larry Arnn, who spoke at Freedom 250’s “Rededicate 250,” a faith-based, Christian-oriented event held on the National Mall in May.

Freedom 250 did not respond to State’s Newroom’s request for a comprehensive list of donors and amounts pledged to the LLC.

A 250th anniversary flag hangs in an entryway at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on June 29, 2026. (Photo by Jane Norman/States Newsroom)

The watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington published an investigation of sponsorship money for Freedom 250 in May. Sponsors mentioned in their report included January AI, SAP, United Airlines, Ultimate Fighting Championship and Mosaic.

The New York Times reported in February that a donor solicitation obtained by the news organization revealed promises of special access and preferred seating for those who gave $500,000. A private Freedom 250 reception invite was offered, where sponsors who give $1 million can get a photograph with Trump, and the level of $2.5 million reportedly included possible speaking roles at the president’s July 4 program.

Freedom 250 did not respond to a request to confirm the Times’ report.

Freedom 250 also did not respond to questions about staffing. A quick LinkedIn search puts the range of Freedom 250 employees between two and 10.