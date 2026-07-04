A chaperone from Nebraska squirted water into the mouth of a Grand Island Senior High School marching band member at the Capitol Hill Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The band marched in the smaller parade after the National Independence Day Parade was canceled due to the extreme heat. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

WASHINGTON — A large swath of America melted under record heat for the country’s 250th birthday, including in the nation’s capital, where despite being one of the hottest places across the globe Saturday, President Donald Trump planned a nighttime speech followed by a massive fireworks display.

Some major events were canceled. Organizers for the annual National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., called off the event due to the extreme heat, as did organizers for the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade in Philadelphia.

Scenes from the Capitol Hill Fourth of July Parade in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team landing on the Ellipse on Saturday, July 4, 2026. (Video by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

Forecasters predicted temperatures would reach around 100 degrees, with the possibility of an all-time record of 101 degrees in the nation’s capital, according to AccuWeather. Heat indexes were expected to reach 110 to 115 degrees.

The neighborhood Capitol Hill Fourth of July Parade however, went on, though shortened to one hour, instead of the usual two-hour event.

A color guard team marched with the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg High School band from Kerkhoven, Minnesota, in the Capitol Hill Fourth of July parade on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

Some high school marching bands that traveled across the country to perform in the national parade, including those from Minnesota and Nebraska, switched last minute to march in the community Capitol Hill event.

“We flew in on Wednesday and were able to go sightseeing, and then last night we heard that the parade was canceled,” said Cassidy Moody, 28, the color guard coach for Grand Island Senior High School in Grand Island, Nebraska.

“When they found out this parade was happening, they were super pumped they could play their instruments in Washington,” Moody said, adding their tour guide connected them to parade organizers.

“This is so fun. I’m trying not to cry.”

Time capsule, concerts, block parties, ceremonies

Other events up and down the sweltering East Coast carried on, including the burial in Philadelphia of a congressionally mandated time capsule to be unearthed and opened in 2276.

The capsule, organized by the bipartisan America250 commission, contains contributions from each state and territory; sports memorabilia, including an Olympic gold medal; a 1GB digital archive from the Library of Congress; and a pocket Constitution signed by each Supreme Court justice, among hundreds of other items.

Members of the Washington, D.C.-based Ruff Ridaz Performance Percussion Squad played drums in the Capitol Hill Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

Congress commissioned America250 in 2016 to plan ways to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The commission is hosting events across the country Saturday, including block parties in Boston; Charleston, South Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

The famous Times Square New Year’s Eve ball dropped eight times on Friday to ring in the Fourth of July, representing the eight time zones in the territories and continental United States. The first occurred at 10 a.m. Eastern Friday when midnight struck in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

A U.S. Army helicopter review was part of the dozens of Freedom 250 flyovers in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, July 4, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

The America250 commission also scheduled an Independence Day benefit concert in Los Angeles, featuring Chris Stapleton, the Smashing Pumpkins, Chaka Khan and other artists. Tickets cost $17.76.

Other events included the Virginia 250 commission’s naturalization ceremony for immigrants from 36 nations. The ceremony took place at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello home in Charlottesville, Virginia, where there was also a live reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Not all were celebrating the ideals of the United States Saturday.

Members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front walk through the Eastern Market Metro station as the National Guard stood by in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, July 4, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

Dozens of Patriot Front members boarded the Metro at the Eastern Market station in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, July 4, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

Hundreds of members of the neo-Nazi organization Patriot Front marched through the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington, D.C., holding upside-down American flags. States Newsroom also witnessed the masked men boarding the city’s Metro while National Guard members looked on.

Military flyovers and another Trump speech

Trump promised his administration’s Freedom 250 Salute to America events would go forward on the National Mall despite the heat, though organizers revised the schedule and publicized the presence of cooling tents and hydration stations. America250 and Freedom 250 diverged over the past year and each created dueling program offerings and merchandise to mark the semiquincentennial.

The Freedom 250 Great American State Fair on the mall shut down at 5 p.m. on Friday due to the heat and its Fourth of July opening was postponed from 10 a.m. to noon.

A woman marching in the Capitol Hill Fourth of July Parade in Washington, D.C., blew bubbles on Saturday, July 4, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

Military flyovers were scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. Eastern and occur several times an hour until nearly 8 p.m. Visitors and residents in D.C. can expect to see multiple different aircraft, including F-22 Raptors, a B-1 bomber and a MV-22 Osprey, an aircraft that takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter but flies like a plane.

A U.S. Navy Leap Frog paratrooper lands on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, July 4, 2026, as part of the Freedom 250 programming. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

The administration promised a world record-breaking fireworks display, set to begin at 10:30 p.m. Eastern, later than in other years. The Western Pennsylvania-based Pyrotechino is expected to shoot off more than 850,000 fireworks, according to local news reports.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 9:45 p.m. Eastern, one of numerous appearances the president scheduled tied to the holiday.

Members of Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group Seniors Defending Democracy marched in the Capitol Hill Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 4, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

On July 1 in Medora, North Dakota for the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library during his Freedom 250 tour, Trump said he planned a lengthy speech on Independence Day despite heat warnings.

“July 4, it’s going to be approximately 107 degrees out, and I’m gonna go and I’m gonna make a really long speech just to show that I can do anything,” he said.

Matthew Wetherill, 28, of Cincinnati, Ohio, rode the Metro in Washington, D.C., to attend a tour of the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, July 4, 2026. (Photo by Ashley Murray/States Newsroom)

Trump also spoke at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota Friday, on the eve of the semiquincentennial. Prior to a celebratory fireworks display, Trump focused his comments on labeling communism as a “mortal threat to American liberty.”

Trump kicked off the state fair on June 24 on the National Mall with a another 25-minute speech that refashioned much of his 2024 presidential campaign rhetoric.