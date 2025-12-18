By Esther Wickham | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – While Americans continue to support expanding education freedom, a new national survey shows declining trust in the federal government’s role in K-12 education.
The poll, conducted by Yes. Every Kid. Foundation, asked voters nationwide about their thoughts on trusting the federal government to make the right decisions for K-12 education.
Since taking office in 2025, President Donald Trump has made efforts to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. While education officials have pushed back, for concerns over potential federal funding cuts, the administration has continued taking steps to return more authority to the states.
According to the survey, 76% of respondents agree that K-12 schools should be held accountable to parents, with 89% of Republicans and 67% of Democrats in agreement.
