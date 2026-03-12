By Steven Allen Adams

For Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Charleston — A bill championed by Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Amy Grady was recommended for passage Friday by the House Education Committee after amendments were made.

Senate Bill 890, introduced by Grady, R-Mason, at the beginning of February, would change the traditional 180-day requirement for public school systems, allowing county school districts to base instructional time on hours instead of days.

The House Education Committee amended SB 890 Friday afternoon and recommended it for passage to the full House of Delegates, which could vote on the bill by the middle of this week.

As the bill came over from the Senate, it would allow county school systems to set a minimum of 900 hours of teaching time, while redefining the standard employment term for staff. The strike-and-insert amendment adopted by the House Education Committee would raise the required instructional time from 900 hours to 954 hours for teachers and aides.

The amendment also defined “employment term” as a 200-day contract. It removed references to “school employment term” and “retirement” within specific sections to ensure that existing contracts and benefits remain unaffected by the change to an hours-based calendar.

The amended bill incorporates elements from another bill sponsored by Grady, Senate Bill 802, adjusting the scheduling of professional meetings to optimize instructional and planning time. SB 890 includes specific provisions for when “educator-focused days,” formerly known as “leave-teacher-alone days,” may be utilized.

The bill modifies the frequency and structure of faculty senate meetings from six two-hour blocks to three two-hour blocks. The adopted Friday clarifies that these meetings must occur during the designated educator-focused days.

Lastly, the bill changes the requirements for posting public hearings regarding the formulation of school calendars.

The bill would direct county boards of education to post these meeting notices on their websites or other public communication outlets instead of through legal advertisements in local newspapers.

On Friday, Grady said SB 890 was a response to requests from educators and school administrators for greater flexibility in crafting school calendars that make sense for their local schools and provide teachers more planning time.

“A lot of our counties talk about how we need flexibility,” said Grady, R-Mason. “Nobody can tell us where (180 days) came from. It’s just an arbitrary number … A lot of states do hours, some do hours and days, and some do just days. And so, this is just something to kind of give counties an opportunity to be a little flexible with their calendar if they want to.”

Grady, a teacher at Leon Elementary School, said the bill is permissive, allowing counties to maintain the 180-day requirement if that is working for them, while allowing other counties to experiment with their calendars. Grady also said SB 890 could also provide an incentive for hiring teachers without having to increase pay.

“If you have a county school district that’s doing really well, they’re not going to want to change anything,” Grady said. “But for some of the counties who are struggling even to keep teachers or something, they could adjust their week to be a four-day week if they wanted to; some sort of incentive that we can provide that isn’t necessarily teacher pay.”

SB 890 passed the Senate on Feb. 21 in a 23-5 vote with six absent or not voting, with a bipartisan group of senators opposing the bill. The House Education Committee recommended the amended bill in a voice vote.

Some House Education Committee members expressed concerns about the lack of available child care across the state should some counties switch to a four-day work week; the effect those changes could have on county contracts with school service personnel, such as bus drivers; and reducing the amount of instructional time for students when educational attainment levels are only just now improving to pre-COVID levels.

“I’m going to advise we (proceed with) caution on this, specifically regarding the service personnel, bus drivers, those who work in the schools,” said Del. Bill Bell, R-Wetzel, a social studies teacher at New Martinsville School. “I know that they right now have a seven-hour workday. This will be moving into an eight-hour workday. There might be some implications there. I think as far as the instructional side, this does have its benefits.”

“I do like the idea. I think it’s necessary to get more flexibility,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha. “What concerns me is that if it does result … in a four-day week, that we do not have adequate child care options in this state … that it would be a race to the bottom if we were to do that. I don’t think that’s the answer, to cut down on the amount of days, although I would like to see flexibility.”

Del. Ellott Pritt, an English teacher, said he shared his colleague’s concerns about SB 890 but that many of his co-workers in the public school system were behind this bill.

“I have concerns about child care. I have concerns about bus drivers missing out on extra run pay. I have concerns about kids not being fed on as many days,” said Pritt, R-Fayette. “However, stating my concerns, I have very rarely heard from so many of my co-workers and board members back home on a bill, and I have not heard a single one ask me to vote no.”

Read more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, here.