By Matthew Young

For HDMedia

Charleston’s The Belvedere apartment building moved one step closer to full compliance with city directives Monday as a newly installed fire alarm system was successfully tested.

The Belvedere Building, 1506 Virginia St. E. in Charleston’s East End neighborhood, is one of 10 Charleston-area apartment buildings owned by the Florida-based Patriot Services Group. Over the past two years, the building has been a source of contention for city officials, which came to a head after the October 2024 stabbing death of 43-year-old Les Paul Bumgarner in a vacant unit reportedly occupied by squatters. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has made formal complaints to Patriot regarding, “the absence of [a] working smoke and fire alarm system,” and “unsecured access to the property.”

First opened in 1910, the Belvedere building consists of 29 one-bedroom and studio-style apartments.

‘Immediate corrective actions’

In a Thursday statement to the East End Community Association, Goodwin said, “The City of Charleston has just filed criminal charges against Patriot Services Group, Inc. related to conditions at the Belvedere Apartments. These charges include several violations of our municipal fire code.”

On April 26, a fire was reported at the Belvedere apartment building, which caused significant damage and displaced numerous residents. According to the criminal complaint associated with the charges, neither the building’s smoke detectors nor fire alarm pull activators were operational. This marked the second significant fire at a Patriot Services Group-owned property in recent years — the first being the January 2023 blaze which saw the complete loss of the former Regal apartment building on Kanawha Boulevard East.

“The City has provided notice, outlined clear expectations, and required compliance,” Goodwin added in the April 30 message to the EECA. “Unfortunately, those directives were not met.”

The city mandated “immediate corrective actions,” Goodwin noted, adding that a “24/7 fire watch” must also be implemented.

“This requires the property to be physically inspected every hour, on the hour, seven-days-a-week, until all violations are fully addressed,” Goodwin said.

Patriot Services Group Inc. did not return a request for comment.

Charleston Fire Department Capt. Andrew White, the city’s fire marshal, on Monday signed off on the Belvedere building’s new fire and smoke alarm system after administering the final acceptance test.

“From what I’ve been told, [the Patriot Services Group] is trying the best that they can to get into compliance,” White told the Gazette-Mail after completing the testing and inspection. “In the coming weeks, we’ll be inspecting all of their properties and letting them know exactly what needs to be done.”

While Beth Smith, director of compliance and asset management with the Patriot Services Group, was present for the acceptance testing at the Belvedere apartment building Monday, she declined to comment. However, Smith did accompany White during his inspection of the Patriot at River View apartment building on Morris Street. Exterior renovations are underway at the Patriot at River View building, and a new front walkway has been installed.

What is Patriot Services Group?

According to its website, patriotservices.org, Patriot Services Group is a Jacksonville, Florida-based nonprofit with a “housing first” approach to providing affordable housing for military veterans and their families across the United States. Working primarily with “at-risk and homeless veterans,” Patriot Services Group also provides support services, such as transportation, employment resources, health care, food assistance and counseling.

“We know that a stable home is the foundation for rebuilding lives. From there, we connect people with the support they need — whether it’s finding a job, accessing healthcare, securing food and clothing, or receiving counseling,” their website states.

While focusing the majority of their efforts on veterans, Patriot Services Group also works with other people experiencing homelessness and those seeking to escape violent or abusive living situations.

Other Charleston-area Patriot Services Group properties include:

Patriot of Brenmick: 5119 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes

Patriot East: 1607 W. Dupont Ave., Belle

Patriot Enclave: 126 Goff Mountain Road, Charleston

Patriot Glen: 5096 Washington St., Charleston

Patriot on the Grand: 800 Grandview Point, Dunbar

Patriot Greenbrier: 700 Canterbury Drive, Charleston

Patriot Rose: 24 Bradford St., Charleston

Patriot Terrace: 227-229 Henson Ave., Charleston

What’s next?

In addition to the concerns previously mentioned, Goodwin’s message further stated, “We have also directed issues related to habitability and waste management to be addressed without delay.”

Noting the City’s responsibility to the safety of “residents, our neighbors, and our business owners,” Goodwin added, “we will continue to use every tool available to us to ensure that standard is met.”

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