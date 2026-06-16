By Amelia Twyman | D.C. Bureau | Gov & Politics

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Rep. Rudy Yakym is pursuing changes to the nation’s Amber Alert notification system after a 17-year-old girl from his home state of Indiana went missing and was later found dead.

The Republican has introduced legislation named for the victim in the case, Hailey Buzbee of Fishers, Indiana. It would allow police to issue Amber Alerts, which widely publicize missing children cases, for all children under 18 thought to be “high-risk missing persons.”

Currently, alerts only go off for individuals confirmed by law enforcement as abducted and recognized to be in immediate danger, according to a press release announcing Yakym’s bill.

An Amber Alert for Buzbee was never issued because her disappearance was classified as a runaway rather than an abduction, the press release added.

“I spoke with Hailey’s parents this week,” Yakym said in a statement to States Newsroom. “They are some of the bravest, strongest people I’ve ever met, turning the most unimaginable pain a parent can feel into action so no other family has to go through what they’ve been through.”

Hailey’s case

Buzbee went missing from her home in early January and was pronounced dead nearly a month later after her remains were found in an Ohio forest.

Authorities say she was taken away and later killed by Tyler Thomas, a 39-year-old man from Columbus, whom they say she’d met playing video games online.

“Her family knew she was in danger. Her community knew she was in danger,” Yakym said. “But because there was no confirmed abduction, no AMBER Alert went out — and because she didn’t have a qualifying disability, a Silver Alert didn’t apply.”

Thomas has since been charged with “sexually exploiting a minor and traveling interstate with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Ohio.

He would face up to 30 years in prison if convicted on those charges, the release said.

State laws

The case has attracted much publicity and led state lawmakers in Indiana and Ohio to introduce bills aimed at making online forums a safer place for minors.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, a Republican, signed a law April 1 that places parental consent requirements, age-verification guidelines and algorithm limits on certain social media platforms for children under 16.

He then approved a law that strengthens penalties for child exploiters.

In Ohio, two state senators are moving to present a bill that would require parental approval and increase safeguards for children on online gaming platforms. The measure would also create an enhanced version of the Amber Alert notification and work to educate young people about grooming.

Hailey’s parents, Beau and Ronya Buzbee, have been heavily involved in both states’ legislative efforts. They are now working with Yakym to get the HAILEY Act passed.

“Real change for families like ours — who just want to keep our children safe — is now one step closer,” the Buzbee family said in Yakym’s press release. “We strongly encourage the U.S. House of Representatives to pass this commonsense legislation that could protect the next child before it’s too late.”

“The system that’s supposed to protect kids didn’t have a box to put her in,” Yakym said. “That cost her life.”