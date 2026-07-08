By: Mountain Media, LLC

For: Moorefield Examiner

Most people use the phrase “a walk in the park” to refer to an easy task to complete.

As Mike Crites, Executive Director of Hardy County Committee on Aging explains, for some seniors in the area, a walk in area parks can become an almost insurmountable barrier.

“We have two parks in the area,” he explained, They’re very large. The walking trails run along the perimeter of both parks. Seniors just don’t always have the energy to walk that distance.

He also noted that “we have an acre of ground behind us that is not being used.”

The ground once formed part of a yard or yards of homes facing Jackson Street, but have long since been demolished. What remains is a weathered, but sturdy, gazebo, a few small trees, and a lilac bush. Crites envisioned a short walking trail with park benches utilizing the current gazebo and preserving the landscaping as well.

After discussions with Morgan See, director of the next-door-neighbor wellness center, Crites applied for a grant to cover the cost of constructing the trail. Last week, they came through with a $15,000 award. AARP stated that “the trail will provide a place for gentle exercise, short walks, and informal social time.”

One need that the grant does not cover is park benches. Seniors urged Crites to place several along the path. The Pilgrims’ Fresh Plant will cover the cost of one and Crites is reaching out to the community for at least three more. All must meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards.

Other amenities are on the way as well, including bird houses built and donated from a generous individual in Wardensville.

Crites stated that the goal lies in having the trail and grounds ready for a grand opening some time in October. “We’ll keep people posted,” he said.

Overall, Crites hopes that once completed, the project will “get people out into a space where they can exercise,” but he also says an important part is “getting out, being social, and feeling the sun on your face, which is huge.”

A major recognized threat to the health and well-being of seniors is isolation and sedentary lifestyles. The new trail will add to HCCOA’s slate of activities, events, and assets to bring seniors together.

Cameras monitor the ground already, so seniors can enjoy safe activities there.

He also wished to emphasize that this walking trail will be open to all, not only seniors. Additionally, Crites intends to preserve and restore the gazebo on the site to add to areas where people can gather and be social.

Since 2017, the American Association of Retired People (AARP) has funded more than 2,800 grants distributed nationwide. They favor “quick action projects” that “can improve and inspire greater livability.” “Walkability” for adults 50 and over serves as one of the prioritized examples of a favored project.

Another of the several grants distributed to West Virginia went to the South Side Studios in Petersburg. As AARP described, “an elevator will be installed at a popular community arts hub to provide access to its second floor arts space.” It will help seniors to attend classes and other events held there.

See More at: Moorefield Examiner, here

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