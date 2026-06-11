By Joselyn King

For The Intelligencer

Wheeling – There were boats, water skiers, kids engaged in water battles, environmental talk and even some science experiments and food trucks as Easterseals Rehabilitation Centerhosted its second annual “Splashtacular” at Wheeling’s Heritage Port.

The event was free, with raffle tickets being sold to benefit programs at the center. The public even got to see the Chippewa Lake Water Ski team perform two shows on the Ohio River.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to see them here in Wheeling with the Suspension Bridge as a backdrop at Heritage Port. It’s just an incredible site,” said Betsy Bethel McFarland. “Most importantly, we have a grand prize raffle. Somebody is going to win a $4,000 travel voucher from Uniglobe Travel. All of the money raised by all of the raffle benefits Easterseals thanks to our sponsors.”

Major sponsors include Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, Ohio Valley Credit Union, the city of Wheeling, WesBanco and Dr. Dan and Debbie Joseph.

“We could not do this without them,” McFarland added. “We are so grateful to our sponsors that when we sell our raffle tickets, every bit of the raffle ticket money comes to Easterseals to provide life-changing therapies for children in the Ohio Valley.”

The “Splashtacular” is the biggest fundraiser sponsored by the Easterseals each year, and the money is raised through the grand prize, 50-50 and the basket raffles. The event took the place of the former Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta, which was merged into the New Martinsville regatta last year.

For 17 years the regatta took place at Heritage Port, and was organized by the Josephs. After nearly two decades at the helm, they decided it was time to retire and let someone else take over and drive the event.

“So we needed a new fundraiser,” McFarland continued. “And because of the Vintage Regatta being a river-centric event that was no longer at the port, I wanted to find a way to bring something to the river.

“I thought of the ski team, and we wanted to make it a big, public and free event that was unique and a great family event.”

The Josephs continue to be involved with the Easterseals fundraiser. Debbie Joseph has been an Easterseals board member since 1982.

“Every dollar that comes in goes toward helping kids that need treatment in a wide variety of ranges – from speech and therapy, to occupation therapy, to autism testing and treatment,” Debbie Joseph explained. “Anytime somebody buys a raffle ticket it really makes a difference in the lives of kids.

“That’s what keeps me doing it,” she added. “It is one of those things that keeps my heart happy. I’ve had kids and grandkids get treatment at Easterseals, and it is so rewarding to see the kids walking that couldn’t walk before and to see the kids able to speak when they couldn’t do that before. It’s an amazing thing to be able to help out an organization that does such great things.”

The next generation is continuing to help out, as well. The Josephs’ daughter Kristen Cox was among those at Heritage Port on Sunday, and she brought along one of her speed boats that competes in the Vintage Regatta to show visitors.

“My family has been highly involved with Easterseals for the past 40 years,” Cox said. “A lot of family members were patients there, and many of us have been volunteers there and helped with fundraising over the years.”

McFarland’s daughter Emma also was involved with the “Splashtacular” on Sunday. She sang The National Anthem to begin the event, then went over to volunteer near the splash pad where kids were having water battles.

“We got the water guns from the Dollar Store,” Emma McFarland said. “Eleven kids can play at once.”

McFarland noted Easterseals has been a part of the community since 1937.

“We couldn’t do it without the support of the community,” she said. “We are able to support children with disabilities and give them the things they need, and the schools they need, because of the generosity of the community. We couldn’t be more proud to be part of the Wheeling community.”

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