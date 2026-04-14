By Brad Johnson

For The Inter-Mountain

Pocahontas — A pair of state record trout have been caught in our area recently as the spring fishing season begins.

John Terry, of Gallagher, caught the new state record for tiger trout on March 19 from Seneca Lake in Pocahontas County, the state Division of Natural Resources announced this week.

The 29.13-inch, 11.04-pound tiger trout surpasses the previous state length record of 28.7 inches, recorded by Mike Connelly in 2011 at Krodel Lake in Point Pleasant.

“We are excited to recognize Mr. Terry for setting a new state record for tiger trout,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “His accomplishment showcases the outstanding fishing experiences West Virginia has to offer and reflects the passion anglers bring to the waters throughout the state.”

Another state record fish was recently caught in Smoke Hole, from the South Branch of the Potomac in Upper Tract in Pendleton County.

Hunter Rohr caught a golden trout 28.84 inches long and weighing 11.84 lbs.

To learn more about state fish record categories, check page 24 in the West Virginia Fishing Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/fishing-regulations. Information pertaining to the Trophy Fish Citation and Master Angler programs can be found on page 27.

All anglers 15 and older must have a West Virginia fishing license, which can be purchased online at WVfish.com.

Anglers are reminded that a trout stamp is required when fishing for trout. They are also encouraged to upgrade their fishing experience by opting for a physical license card when they purchase their 2026 fishing license.

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