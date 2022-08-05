CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new Family Court judges.

David L. Jackson was appointed to serve in the Second Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties, while Robert M. Ilderton will serve in the Ninth Circuit serving Logan County.

Jackson will replace Judge Robert C. Hicks, who resigned. Ilderton will fill the position vacated by Judge Kelly Gilmore Codispoti, who was appointed to be a Circuit Court judge.

Jackson has 30 years of experience in both private practice and public service. Ilderton has 19 years of experience in private practice and public service.