By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON (WV News) — The public soon will be able to see how cities and counties have used their share of opioid settlement funds, according to officials with the West Virginia First Foundation.

The foundation is in the process of collecting reports from city and county officials about how the funds they have received so far have been spent, which will be compiled and released online.

“We’ve received around 84% of the required reports from counties and municipalities as required as part of the qualified settlement obligations,” said First Foundation Executive Director Jonathan Board on Monday. “That full analysis is due by July 15.”

The foundation does not oversee how cities and counties use their share of the funds, Board said.

