By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON (WV News) — West Virginia Republican Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Jim Justice both voted Wednesday to pass the more than $9 billion package requested by President Donald Trump to formalize cuts to previously approved federal spending.

The rescissions package passed 51-to-48. It now goes to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Senate Republicans have listened to the American people who want us to rein in spending,” Capito said in a statement. “Senate Republicans responded by passing a rescissions package that eliminates wasteful spending, an important step towards getting America’s fiscal house back in order. The last four years saw example after example of misused taxpayer dollars. I am proud to support this legislation that takes a small but necessary step to rein in federal spending and save taxpayer dollars.”

