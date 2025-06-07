By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Members of Virginia’s congressional delegation are asking the U.S. Army to explain its proposal to merge two major commands, warning that the change could affect staffing and operations at Fort Eustis in Newport News.
In a letter sent June 3 to Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, the lawmakers requested detailed information on the merger of the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, or TRADOC, with Army Futures Command, or AFC. TRADOC is headquartered at Fort Eustis and oversees training, recruitment and doctrine across the Army.
Fort Eustis serves as the headquarters for TRADOC and is considered a key military hub in the Hampton Roads region.
The letter was led by Rep. Rob Wittman, a Republican who represents Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. It was signed by multiple members of Virginia’s congressional delegation, who asked the Army to provide a full analysis of the merger by June 10.
The delegation requested information on cost savings, staffing changes, facility impacts, risks and timelines. They also asked how the Army’s planning is reflected in the fiscal year 2025 and 2026 budgets.
In the letter, the lawmakers said they support the Army’s effort to modernize but emphasized the importance of a well-planned process.
“We agree that ruthless prioritization is necessary to ‘deliver critical warfighting capabilities, optimize our force structure, and eliminate waste and obsolete programs.’ At the same time, we believe these changes must be made with precision, underpinned by clear analysis, and executed effectively,” the letter says.
The letter highlights TRADOC’s scale and role, noting that the command supports more than 750,000 soldiers and civilians annually, manages over 3,000 courses, and is staffed by nearly 37,000 soldiers and more than 13,000 civilians across the country.
The lawmakers wrote that any merger must be carefully planned and executed to preserve TRADOC’s effectiveness.
According to the letter, community stakeholders have raised concerns that the impacts on Fort Eustis could be more substantial than what the Army has publicly shared.
