By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a pair of maternal health bills this week that require hospitals and birthing centers to follow emergency safety protocols aimed at preventing complications during childbirth.
The goal is simple: fewer tragedies, more standardized care and better odds for moms in every corner of the commonwealth.
The new laws, Senate Bill 1279 and House Bill 2573, make it mandatory for all hospitals, licensed birthing centers and emergency departments to adopt “safety bundles,” which are proven checklists and procedures for handling obstetric emergencies.
The rules apply to both inpatient and outpatient settings.
“Virginia’s mothers bringing a new life into the world are healthier today, with maternal mortality declining by 50% over the past three years,” Youngkin said during a ceremonial bill signing in Petersburg. “And yet, we still have work to do.”
This is the latest piece of Virginia’s maternal health strategy, which now includes millions in new state funding. Since 2022, the state has extended Medicaid coverage for new moms from 60 days to a full year. Officials say that change alone helped raise postpartum visit rates from 63% to over 72%.
The most recent budget also includes $2.5 million for maternal health pilot programs known as perinatal health hubs. These hubs are designed to connect women to care before and after birth, especially in underserved areas.
According to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee’s February 2025 report, the state approved $2.2 million for remote monitoring for pregnant women, $550,322 to establish reimbursement parity for midwives, and $553,200 for a statewide education campaign on postpartum and perinatal depression.
Sen. Emily Jordan said maternal health shouldn’t “matter where you live or what your zip code is — every Mom and her health matters.”
Jordan patroned Senate Bill 1279, while Del. Cliff L. Hayes patroned House Bill 2573. The bill was originally introduced Del. Kim Taylor.
Lawmakers say the goal is to catch problems early and give new families the support they need from the start.
