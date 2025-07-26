By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Virginia House Democrats are leading Republicans in campaign fundraising ahead of the November 2025 election, with the latest reports showing a wide advantage in cash raised across the most competitive districts.
According to data from the Virginia Public Access Project, 14 of the top 20 fundraisers between Jan. 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025 are Democrats. Several incumbents have already crossed the half-million mark, including Dels. Luke Torian, Charniele Herring and Kimberly Pope Adams.
Republican Dels. Carrie Coyner and Terry Kilgore are the only GOP members to top $500,000 in the latest report. Most other Republicans in the top 30 reported totals between $300,000 and $450,000.
The highest fundraising total so far belongs to House Speaker Del. Don Scott, who brought in $3.3 million for his campaign in HD88, which includes part of Portsmouth in the Hampton Roads region and is rated strongly Democratic.
He is followed by Torian with $864,125, Herring with $726,212 and Adams with $698,253.
Del. Kim Taylor, a Republican representing District 82, which includes Petersburg, parts of Dinwiddie and Prince George counties, and Surry County, reported $392,959 in one of the commonwealth’s most competitive swing races.
Del. Barry Knight of District 98, which includes part of Virginia Beach in the Hampton Roads region and is rated strongly Republican, and Del. David Owen of District 57, which includes parts of Henrico and Goochland counties in the capital region and is rated competitive, were among the strongest GOP fundraisers, with totals over $300,000.
Other Democrats near the top of the list include Del. Josh Thomas with $422,739, Del. Sam Rasoul with $416,476, businessman John McAuliff with $410,476, and Del. Elizabeth Guzman with $402,989.
