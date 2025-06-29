By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – The University of Virginia’s president plans to leave his post earlier than expected as federal officials push the school to end race-based diversity, equity and inclusion programs or risk losing funding.
The Justice Department told the university its DEI policies could violate federal civil rights laws, prompting discussions about compliance and leadership changes. In a letter to the Board of Visitors, the president said “given the circumstances,” he would step down before the end of the next academic year.
The board has accepted his resignation, which could take effect as soon as mid-August.
The New York Times first reported the resignation.
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia released a joint statement calling the move “a mistake that hurts Virginia’s future,” criticizing the Trump administration for pushing UVa to remove “a strong leader who has served UVa honorably” over what they described as “ridiculous culture war traps.”
They said decisions about UVa’s leadership should remain with the Board of Visitors under Virginia’s higher education system.
Earlier this year, UVa’s board voted to shut down the university’s central DEI office and review its programs to align with federal guidance.
The Jefferson Council, an alumni group critical of UVa’s DEI spending, has said the school hasn’t moved fast enough to follow through on the board’s vote and federal directives and wrote the resignation was an “ending a controversial chapter in the university’s leadership.”
The university has not yet announced who will lead the school next.
