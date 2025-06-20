By Ben Conley for The Intelligencer

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University Board of Governors has adopted a $1.29-billion spending plan for the upcoming 2026 fiscal year.

As has been the trend, enrollment numbers and tuition rates continue to creep in opposite directions.

The budget anticipates collecting $550,493,000 in tuition and fees in the coming year based on the following per-semester tuition rates: $5,376 for in-state undergraduate (up $324); $15,216 for non-resident undergraduate (up $912); $6,066 for in-state graduate (up $360) and $15,714 for non-resident graduate (up $945).

Tuition increases will also be implemented for the various offerings at both WVU Potomac State College in Keyser and the WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley.

The university expects to provide just under $128.5 million in merit- and need-based allowances, bringing net tuition and fee revenues to $421,995,000.

