By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post

Eleanor Reigel, CEO Ronald McDonald Charitys Pittsburg and Morgantown cut the ribbon for the 35th year of Ronald Mcdonadl House

MORGANTOWN – For more than three decades, Ronald McDonald House Morgantown has been a refuge for families facing the life-altering uncertainty of childhood illness and injury.

The facility briefly paused that critical mission Thursday morning to celebrate 35 years of care as well as a recent expansion that’s grown its already significant impact.

Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Pittsburgh and Morgantown, opened the proceedings, standing in bright sunshine before a crowd of supporters, staff, and current and former board members.

“Over the years, the Morgantown house has welcomed thousands of families from West Virginia and all over the country and world. We are so pleased to be a part of the family’s support as they navigate their child’s medical journey. You are all here today because you have played, and will continue to play, a special role in the success of the charity,” Reigel said. “Success has been shaped guest by guest, volunteer by volunteer and partner by partner.”

And brick by brick.

