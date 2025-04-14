By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – While children hunted for Easter eggs on the lawn of the Capitol Saturday, the West Virginia Legislature worked to get its remaining bills into the basket on the final day of the 2025 regular session, though the process on the bill eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion got scrambled.

The House of Delegates and Senate adjourned at midnight Saturday after first gaveling in on Feb. 12, finishing a 60-day session that saw 1,516 House bills and 944 Senate bills introduced. By the midnight chime, lawmakers sent 246 bills to the desk of Gov. Patrick Morrisey, 10% of the total bills.

MICROGRIDS AND DATA CENTERS

Among the bills that went back and forth between the House and Senate throughout the day Saturday was House Bill 2014, the Power Generation and Consumption Act introduced on behalf of Morrisey.

