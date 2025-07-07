By Tabitha Johnston, The Shepherdstown Chronicle

SHEPHERDSTOWN — The Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History & Education held an open house on Saturday to introduce its new director, archivist and administrative assistant to the public.

Founding director and board of directors executive committee co-chair Ray Smock played a vital role in their selection, along with former director Jim Broomall and his wife, former archivist Tish Wiggs. The couple moved to Virginia at the end of the school year, as Broomall was offered a tenure-track chair holding position in the field of Civil War history with the University of Richmond.

“Those offers are rare. So, naturally, they both left to pursue that job,” Smock said.

Smock noted that former administrative and program assistant Kristen Marino left the Byrd Center in April, for a full-time position with fringe benefits at Shepherd University.

Stepping into the position of Byrd Center director is Zach Dougherty. Dougherty holds a master’s degree in legislative affairs from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Monmouth University. He most recently served as a registered lobbyist and community organizer for the League of Women Voters of New Jersey, where he led efforts to advance good government reforms and built statewide coalitions focused on youth political engagement. He hopes to continue with that focus, in his new position, on encouraging youth interest and involvement at the Byrd Center.

