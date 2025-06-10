By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

welch — While nearly four months has passed since the Feb. 15 flooding disaster, recovery efforts are still ongoing in McDowell County.

This includes infrastructure repair. Ironically, a flood wall located on Virginia Avenue in Welch was among those structures damaged by the winter storm.

Bids for the replacement of that flood wall are due back this Friday at city hall in Welch.

While the flood wall damaged by the winter flood will be replaced, Welch Mayor Harold McBride also is pushing for the construction of additional flood walls in the city. He would like to see flood walls installed along Lake Drive and Summers Streets, both of which are located off of Riverside Drive.

“I’ve lived here all of my life, and I always go back to the 77 flood,” McBride said. “We live between these mountains and water is always going to be an issue. The same like living in Florida with the hurricanes.”

