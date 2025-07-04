By Ashley Perham, Charleston Gazette-Mail

WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald Trump has nominated Moore Capito and Matthew Harvey to be the U.S. Attorneys in West Virginia, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced in a social media post Tuesday.

Moore Capito, the senior West Virginia senator’s son, was nominated for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Moore Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2017 to 2023. He ran for governor in the 2024 election but lost in the Republican primary. He currently works as an attorney at the Pittsburgh law firm Babst Calland, which has an office in Charleston.

In a post on X, Moore Capito said he is grateful for the nomination.

