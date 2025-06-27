By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — Work on the future site of the West Virginia Consolidated State Laboratory facility officially got underway Tuesday, according to the project manager.

The $250 million, 288,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed by spring 2028, said Rodney Pauley of ZMM Architects and Engineers.

“To put that in perspective for you all, that’s just a little over half the size of the West Virginia State Capitol,” he said.

Pauley, who addressed Tuesday’s meeting of the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Health during June interim meetings at Stonewall Resort, said crews with K&N Contracting began site preparation work as he spoke.

“They will be on site today beginning work,” he said.

