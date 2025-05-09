By Thérèse Boudreaux | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Three naturally-derived food coloring additives are set to replace some petroleum-based dyes in the American food and medicine supply, per an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday.
Butterfly pea flower extract, Galdieria extract blue, and calcium phosphate have now received approval or expanded approval for use in a variety of snacks and beverages, the latest step forward in Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s plan to substitute synthetic dyes.
“For too long, our food system has relied on synthetic, petroleum-based dyes that offer no nutritional value and pose unnecessary health risks,” Kennedy said in a statement. “We’re removing these dyes and approving safe, natural alternatives – to protect families and support healthier choices.”
In April, the FDA and HHS announced a phaseout timeline for petroleum-based food additives – which are correlated with several health problems in children – and promised to accelerate the approval process of natural alternatives to assist the transition.
The American food industry has until the end of 2025 to remove Green No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1 and Blue No. 2 from their products, as The Center Square reported.
Butterfly pea flower extract is an antioxidant-rich coloring derived from flower petals that can produce blues, purples, and greens. Already approved for use in candies, beverages, dairy products and gum, the FDA’s decision expands allowable use for cereals, snack mixes, and chips.
Galdieria extract blue, which produces a color similar to petroleum-based Blue 1 but is derived from red microalgae Galdieria sulphuraria, has been approved for candies and multiple fruit and dairy related foods, including juices, smoothies, frozen desserts, puddings, whipped toppings, and frostings.
Food ingredient companies Givaudan Sense Colour and Fermentalg, celebrated the FDA’s decision as it allows for expanded use of their product Everzure™ Galdieria, a natural color additive made from Galdieria sulphuraria.
“Natural ingredients developed with the help of biotechnology hold the promise of delivering better, cleaner and more enticing food experiences for consumers,” Raja Chouket from Sense Colour said. “This approval will allow us to advance into production and commercialization, making this long-awaited solution available to the market.”
Calcium phosphate, a natural compound found in bones and teeth, is now approved for use of white colorant in ready-to-eat chicken products, white candy melts, doughnut sugar, and sugar for coated candies.
“On April 22, I said the FDA would soon approve several new color additives and would accelerate our review of others,” FDA Commissioner Martin Makary said Friday. “FDA staff have been moving quickly to expedite the publication of these decisions, underscoring our serious intent to transition away from petroleum-based dyes in the food supply and provide new colors from natural sources.”
Leave a Reply