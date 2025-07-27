By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – The Washington, D.C. Council will vote Aug. 1 on legislation to authorize the redevelopment of the RFK campus, including a new stadium for the Washington Commanders and major changes to the original lease terms.
Council Chairman Phil Mendelson announced the vote Wednesday, saying the “Robert F. Kennedy Campus Redevelopment Act of 2025” reflects improvements after extended talks with the Commanders and city officials.
The RFK campus was home to Washington’s NFL team for 35 seasons before falling into disuse. Congress gave D.C. long-term control of the site in 2024, clearing the way for redevelopment.
The Commanders and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser first announced the stadium plan in April as part of a sweeping $2.7 billion vision to bring the team back to Washington and activate 180 acres at the RFK site with new housing, retail and park space.
“Today we’re scheduling a vote for Friday Aug. 1, 2025 to consider the RFK campus legislation,” Mendelson said in a statement. “We’ve been working with the Washington Commanders for several weeks and we feel we have a much-improved agreement that would bring the team back to their historical home, as well as develop the land around the RFK campus.”
Mendelson said the Commanders “showed through their negotiations their commitment to the District” and had been a “cooperative partner” in the process.
Under the revised terms, all revenues generated at the stadium, including taxes and parking income, will be directed to the city rather than a reinvestment fund. Over 30 years, that includes:
- $260 million in parking revenues from non-stadium-event days
- $112 million in parking taxes
- $54 million in sales taxes on merchandise
- $248 million in food and beverage taxes
The city estimates $674 million in direct fiscal benefit from stadium operations alone, not including broader economic impact.
NFL teams also receive a share of league-wide revenue, which was reported to have topped $400 million per team in 2023. That figure is separate from any income generated by stadium operations in Washington.
The Commanders have also agreed to a $50 million community benefits agreement that includes commitments linking youth sports with education. Senior leadership and sales staff would locate in the district under the plan.
Officials say the project would speed up mixed-use development by 11 years and support about 6,000 housing units, including 1,800 affordable ones.
The plan also redirects $600 million from the city’s “Sports Facility Fee” to Metro upgrades. Officials project more than $26.6 billion in tax revenue over 30 years from redevelopment of the broader campus, separate from stadium revenues.
The city’s summary describes the agreement as a signal that Washington is “open for business.”
Public hearings are scheduledfor July 29 and 30, with a final vote set for Aug. 1.
