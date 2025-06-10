Initiative slated to provide up to $1.2 billion to West Virginia

By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON (WV News) — The U.S. Department of Commerce released updated guidance Friday on the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

The Biden-era broadband expansion initiative was paused earlier this year, putting the $1.2 billion promised to West Virginia in doubt. The commerce department has now completed its review and removed “unnecessary regulatory barriers,” according to a fact sheet.

“Today we proudly announce a new direction for the BEAD program that will deliver high-speed internet access efficiently on a technology-neutral basis and at the right price,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said. “President Trump promised to put an end to wasteful spending, and thanks to his leadership, the American people will get the benefit of the bargain, with connectivity delivered around the country at a fraction of the cost of the original program.”

