By Christopher Dacanay, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON — Omaha-based energy company Tenaska is continuing to develop a multi-state carbon capture and storage hub in the Upper Ohio Valley to help local industries reduce their emissions and stay operational.

The hub presents a solution for carbon dioxide-producing businesses — power plants, refineries and manufacturing facilities, for example — that want to remain stable in the long term, amid growing environmental concerns.

Fundamentally, carbon capture and storage entails collecting CO2 emissions and sequestering them deep in the Earth. The compressed CO2 is typically transported by pipeline to an injection well, which places it underground for potentially permanent storage.

Tenaska’s hub would offer transportation and storage services to industries in the Upper Ohio Valley, specifically Jefferson and Harrison counties in Ohio, Hancock and Marshall counties in West Virginia and Washington County in Pennsylvania. Although the exact number of wells hasn’t been finalized, Tenaska has submitted permits for two wells in northern Hancock County, with Carroll County permits anticipated for submission within the next month, as of February.

